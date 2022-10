NEWINGTON – The community is invited to join the town’s oldest church in an ongoing celebration of its 300th birthday. Newington’s Church of Christ Congregational, known simply as “The Church” when it opened in 1722, is hosting a Special Worship Service celebrating 300 years of mission in ministry on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

