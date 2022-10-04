ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Ravens to sign A.J. Klein off Giants practice squad

Linebacker A.J. Klein’s signed to the Giants practice squad on Monday, but he won’t be making the trip to London with the team for this Sunday’s game against the Packers. When word that safety Landon Collins is signing to the Giants practice squad broke on Thursday morning,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Washington Square News

Fluke or for real: The New York Giants eye a potential playoff berth

The last time the New York Giants made the playoffs was in 2016, and they haven’t won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl back in 2012. This season, however, the Giants have a legitimate shot to end their playoff drought this year. New head coach Brian Daboll has led them to a 3-1 record through four weeks. Though the Giants have not exactly faced the stiffest competition, they have taken care of business thus far.
NBC Sports Chicago

Can 'unique' weapon Harry boost Bears' struggling pass attack?

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Pats, Bucs bounce back

We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
Larry Brown Sports

Giants bring back former anchor of their defense

Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer. Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports

Giants optimistic Daniel Jones can play Sunday

The Giants only had two quarterbacks on their active roster on Sunday, and both of them got injured during their win over the Bears, with starter Daniel Jones having an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor a concussion. But there appear to be reasons for optimism that Jones can play Sunday against the Packers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears overreactions: Did Chicago miss on Eberflus, Poles?

The early shine of the Matt Eberflus era is already wearing off for the Bears. A 20-12 loss to a less talented New York Giants team will do that. As will giving up 262 yards rushing to the dynamic tandem of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Let's not forget the train wreck that has been the Bears' passing attack through four games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice

One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mustipher earns worst PFF grade in disastrous outing

The Bears' offensive line, despite some helpful statistics, had a poor outing against the New York Giants, according to PFF. Justin Fields was sacked six times. And while sacks aren't the best stat worth referencing, let's add another. Fields was pressured on 50 percent of his dropbacks against the Giants.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are better off without Allen Robinson

Ryan Poles & Co. let star wide receiver Allen Robinson walk in free agency last offseason as part of their large-scale rebuild of the roster. In turn, Robinson snagged a three-year, $46.5 million contract from the Los Angeles Rams. He paired up with Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford in what is expected to be one of the higher-octane offenses in the NFL.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

