Traders will be cautious after 91% of CEOs surveyed by KPMG said they think there will be a recession in the next 12 months, as they look at potentially reducing their workforce.
US mortgage rates hit 16-year high
Mortgage rates reached a 16-year high last week, further dampening demand from home buyers, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released Wednesday. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.75 percent in the final week of September, the highest figure since 2006. Mortgage rates have climbed a whopping 1.3 percentage points over […]
Washington Examiner
Job openings plummet by more than a million in sign of slowdown
The number of job openings collapsed in August, a sign that the Federal Reserve's campaign to raise interest rates to slow commerce and arrest inflation may be taking hold. Openings across all sectors decreased to 10.1 million in August, down from 11.239 million the month before, according to data released on Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The record number of job openings was notched in March and upwardly revised to 11.9 million.
Stimulus Update: Despite Recession Fears, Unemployment Claims Keep Dropping
While economic conditions could worsen, right now, things aren't looking bad at all. Weekly jobless claims have fallen for five weeks in a row. That should ease consumers' minds about a recession -- but it also spells bad news for stimulus aid. There's a reason so many financial experts have...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said."Some cracks are beginning to appear in the labor market. Hiring is slowing and downsizing events are beginning to occur,"...
US job openings sink as economy slows, cost to borrow rises
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July as businesses grow less desperate for workers, a trend that could cool chronically high inflation. That is good news for the Federal Reserve in its efforts to bring down high prices without...
kitco.com
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
marketplace.org
There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are working.
If the Federal Reserve is going to get inflation under control, which is, of course, what it’s trying to do by raising interest rates, the job market is going to have to cool down. That’s not just a guess, that’s a paraphrasing of Jay Powell. And according to Tuesday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that seems to be happening.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Friday's Jobs Report Could Be a Case Where Good News Isn't Really Good
In normal times, strong job gains and rising wages would be considered a good thing. But these days, they're exactly what the U.S. economy doesn't need. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the report will show that payrolls increased 275,000 in September, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. An...
kitco.com
Gold price weighs U.S. private payrolls number ahead of Friday's employment report
(Kitco News) Gold edged down after private-payrolls processor ADP reported a slightly better-than-expected increase in jobs in September. Private payrolls rose by 208,000 last month, ADP said on Wednesday. Market consensus calls were expecting an advance of 200,000. August’s data was upwardly revised to an increase of 185,000 jobs.
KPMG CEO: Survey indicates coming layoffs, but some industries will be hit harder than others
CEOs are beginning to dust off their supply of pink slips after several years of nearly nonstop hiring, save for a few months early in the pandemic. With about 9 in 10 expecting a recession in the next year, 51% are considering workforce reductions over the next six months, according to a new survey of 400 U.S. CEOs by consultancy KPMG.
Amazon Unveils New $1 Billion Wage Hike Plan, Adding to Fed Inflation Headache
Amazon (AMZN) shares moved lower Thursday, alongside declines for many other big-tech names, after the world's largest online retailer unveiled pay increases for warehouse and transportation workers. Amazon said employees would earn between $16 and $26 per hour, with average starting salaries rising by $1, to $19 per hour, as...
cheddar.com
School Reopenings Fuel 208K New Jobs in September, Says ADP
The U.S. added 208,000 new jobs in September, according to payroll services firm ADP, beating the Dow Jones estimate of 200,000 and offering yet another sign that the labor market remains strong despite widespread predictions that a recession is looming. This is up from a revised 185,000 jobs in August and comes just two days ahead of the latest federal jobs report, which is predicted to show 275,000 new jobs in September.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: 74% are becoming more concerned about inflation
(The Center Square) – Nearly three out of four Americans are becoming more concerned about rising prices, according to a new poll. BMO Financial Group released survey data on the economy and inflation that showed that 74% of Americans say they are becoming increasingly worried about rising costs due to inflation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Millions of Brits to Pay More in ‘Stealthy' Taxes Despite PM Truss' Cuts, Study Finds
Millions of Brits are set to pay more in "stealthy" taxes over the coming years even as new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to ease the burden on households, a new study has found. For every £1 ($1.12) given to workers in headline tax cuts, £2 will be taken...
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims rise after weeks of declines
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits rose by 29,000 to 219,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, bucking the recent trend of general declines. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are a sign the economy and job market might be starting to slow in reaction to...
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations.
