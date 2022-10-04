Read full article on original website
Police find gun at local elementary school
Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.
Nevada school board fires, recinds firing, then gives pay hike to superintendent
(The Center Square) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees voted to approve a contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara that includes a $75,000 raise. Jara’s contract was set to expire January 15, 2023. His new contract featuring a $395,000 annual salary will be extended...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County DA reacts to stabbing spree suspect, comments on immigration status
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson gave statements on the stabbing spree suspect following his first court appearance Friday afternoon. For the first time, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios made his court appearance. Police say Barrios stabbed 8 people near the Wynn Thursday morning, two were killed.
pmi.edu
This Pima Medical Graduate is a Health Care Triple-Threat Thanks to Her Multiple Degrees
Elizabeth Medina began her health care career journey with Pima Medical’s Pharmacy Technician program at the Tucson campus. After graduating in 2013, she went on to earn her associate and bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration. Her ultimate goal- health care leadership and changing the world. “I was...
Police seek public’s help in shooting near Valley High School
Police have released a video from Feb. 9 in the investigation of a shooting near Valley High School.
theeastcountygazette.com
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman arrested on murder charge after video conflicts her self-defense claim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video footage obtained by police conflicted with a Las Vegas woman’s self-defense claim after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in August. Kimberly Warth, 41, also identified in report as Kimberly Bellingar, was arrested on Tuesday on a murder charge, according to an arrest report.
Clark County Grand Jury adds additional charges against Brandon Toseland
A Clark County Grand Jury has added two additional charges against Toseland involving the girlfriend's daughter.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Clark County as case average increases
Hospitals are reporting more COVID-19 patients over the past week, and cases have risen in Clark County, according to data reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
2news.com
Clark County Judge Rules to Remove Accused Killer From Public Office
A Clark County judge has ruled to remove a man accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist from his position as a county public administrator. Robert Telles has been jailed without bail on a murder charge since Sept. 7, five days after 69-year-old Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was stabbed outside his home and found dead the next day.
‘A dumpster fire,’ Las Vegas man’s driver’s license not pulled after DUI that happened months before 2nd deadly crash
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had his driver’s license revoked this summer, but the Department of Motor Vehicles did not process the paperwork until six days after police said he killed a man while driving high on drugs, again.
Cheyenne High School put on lockdown due to incident ‘involving several students,’ principal says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brief lockdown took place at Cheyenne High School on Monday, according to school administrators. Anthony Nunez the principal at Cheyenne High School sent an email to parents informing them of an incident. The lockdown was due to an altercation involving several students, Nunez stated in the email. School administration and […]
KOLO TV Reno
Inmate walkaway back in custody
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections have arrested an walkaway inmate. 32-year-old Jeremiah Nichols drove away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May. He was arrested for DUI for driving his employer’s vehicle away from that work site. NDOC says an...
Fox5 KVVU
Inmates at Nevada prison sent ‘powdery substance’ to Las Vegas courthouse, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that two inmates at the Ely State Prison recently sent a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse. According to a news release, the two offenders sent mail containing a powder containing a powdery substance to a...
pvtimes.com
‘HOGWASH’ — Nye sheriff refutes claims that she ‘ambushed’ rival at impromptu debate
“Hogwash” is how Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly describes her opponent Joe McGill’s claim that he was “ambushed” during a meet and greet at the Pahrump Senior Center late last month. McGill, who is running to unseat Wehrly in next month’s general election claims she is...
A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
Permit Issued for Work on Nellis Boulevard’s Upcoming Harold’s Chicken
After a long delay, it appears the Nellis location is still coming
Las Vegas police ask public for information on suspect who robbed local business
Las Vegas police said that a robbery late September around the intersection of Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue.
Body cam shows police confrontation with armed man in North Las Vegas
Body-worn camera footage obtained by KTNV shows the fatal confrontation between a North Las Vegas police officer and a man armed with a rifle in late September.
Fox5 KVVU
Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
