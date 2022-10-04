ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

theeastcountygazette.com

Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape

The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Clark County Judge Rules to Remove Accused Killer From Public Office

A Clark County judge has ruled to remove a man accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist from his position as a county public administrator. Robert Telles has been jailed without bail on a murder charge since Sept. 7, five days after 69-year-old Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was stabbed outside his home and found dead the next day.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Inmate walkaway back in custody

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections have arrested an walkaway inmate. 32-year-old Jeremiah Nichols drove away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May. He was arrested for DUI for driving his employer’s vehicle away from that work site. NDOC says an...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Board of Regents is a 13-member nonpartisan board that approves budgets and policies for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE), which consists of four community colleges, two universities, one research institute and one state college. This November, there are five open seats — three districts (6, 7 and 13) in Southern Nevada […] The post A former Clark commissioner and political family connections dot Southern Nevada regent races appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
LAS VEGAS, NV

