Vans Celebrates ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ With a New Collection Featuring Glow In The Dark Sneakers & Sweatshirts

By Melody Rivera
 4 days ago

Vans is ready to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with a brand new footwear and apparel collection dedicated to the Mexican holiday that launched on Sept. 29.

For the past five years, the skateboarding apparel brand has come out with a new collection for the Day of the Dead that represents illustrations full of the holiday’s traditional patterns and colors. This year, Vans has released a collection filled with the same vibrant colors and flowers but with an emphasis on the alfeñiques , the traditional sugar skulls. Making it even more fun for the holiday, each shoe in the collection glows in the dark.

There are also other unique holiday elements intertwined into the designs including the specific cempasúchil flower and the altars.

Vans switched out its infamous auburn sole for a Mexican pink hue that is unique to this collection.

This year’s collection features some classics from the popular shoe brand including their SK8-Hi, the laced Authentics, and the classic Slip-On , as well as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and accessories with an original exclusive holiday design.

Vans held an event on Sept. 29 in Mexico at the House of Vans store to celebrate the innovation collection. They had workshops inspired by the holiday including the decoration of skull charms. They also had a neon mural painted by illustrator José Fabián Estrada who is known for his Maldito Perrito project.

The exclusive collection is now available for purchase on the brand’s website or at any Vans store.

