Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
Splatoon 3 Gets an Awesome Google Easter Egg
Splatoon 3 released on Nintendo Switch last month, and Google is celebrating with a very cool Easter egg. Fans that use Google to look up any game in the series will find three small splatters of paint on the right hand side of their screen (on mobile or on desktop). In a fitting tribute to the franchise, users that click on the splatter will gain the ability to cover the screen in all three paint colors. It's a really neat tribute to the series, and one that Splatoon fans should have fun messing around with!
Titans Season 4 Trailer Reveals Release Date, First Look at Lex Luthor on HBO Max
The Titans of DC are finally making their way back to HBO Max for another season. The third installment of the popular DC live-action series was released more than a year ago, all the way back in August of 2021. In less than a month, the series is set to make its long-awaited return. Ahead of the Titans Season 4 panel at New York Comic Con, HBO Max unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new installment, officially announcing the premiere date.
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date
Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter Account Fires Shots at The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has fired some shots at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Video game movies are becoming more and more prevalent now because Hollywood has started to finally crack the code. While they're not all the way there quite yet, they are far better than they were 20 years ago and many of them are financially successful too. However, it took a lot of criticism for that to happen. Earlier this week, Nintendo and Universal began to market The Super Mario Bros. Movie and while it looks good, fans had a few critiques. One of the more comical criticisms of the film is that Mario appears to have no butt, causing fans to ridicule the character's look. However, one other voice chimed in.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere Date Moved
Marvel Studios typically hosts its world premieres the same week its films enter theaters or, at the very least, close to it. When it comes to the studios' next film offering in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that will soon change. An updated listing on Average Socialite, a platform monitoring events in and around Hollywood, the Ryan Coogler sequel will no longer debut on its previous premiere date of November 1st. Instead, Marvel Studios has bumped the world premiere up a full week. Now, Wakanda Forever is set to have its premiere on Tuesday, October 25th, two-and-a-half weeks before the film enters theaters.
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date
It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
The Dragon Prince Releases New Mystery of Aaravos Poster
The Dragon Prince is finally coming back to Netflix with the highly anticipated fourth season of Wonderstorm's original animated series, and now the series is teasing what is coming next with an intense new poster for the Mystery of Aaravos arc! The third season came to an end with some pretty big shake ups to the status quo, and the promotional looks at the fourth season thus far are setting up even bigger changes coming in the next slate of episodes. Not only has there been a time skip jumping two years ahead, but it's about to get much darker.
New Minecraft Game Teased by Insider
A new game in the Minecraft franchise has been teased by a notable video game industry insider. Over the past couple of years, developer Mojang Studios has slowly been expanding the property in new ways. While the original Minecraft remains incredibly popular in its own right, other titles like Minecraft Dungeons and the upcoming Minecraft Legends have started to come about lately. And while the release of Minecraft Legends in 2023 is something that a number of fans are looking forward to, it sounds like it's not the only new spin-off in the works.
Who is Marvel's Werewolf By Night? Explained
Today sees the release of Disney+'s newest Marvel offering, Werewolf By Night. Just in time for spooky season, Werewolf By Night tells the story of an antihero who is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel has had during its 80+ years of publishing history, many of whom ended up having their destinies tied in with the fortunes of Blade, the vampire hunter. In the case of Werewolf by Night, the character also has ties to Moon Knight, in whose comic he first appeared, and a character who already got his shot at a Disney+ series, that one starring Oscar Isaac.
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
Star Wars Is Giving a Fan-Favorite Character Their Own Series
New York Comic-Con has been taking place all weekend and it has featured some big news in movies and television as well as comics. Marvel and DC both announced some exciting upcoming reads and they're not the only ones. Lucasfilm Publishing had some big reveals to share during their panel today, including the fact that the beloved Star Wars character, Sana Starros, is getting her own comic.
X-Men: Marvel Announces X-23 Series and More
On Sunday at New York Comic Con, Marvel announced several new series featuring X-Men characters, including Wolverine's clone, X-23. X-23: Deadly Regenesis is a 5-issue limited series written by Erica Schultz, with art by Edgar Salazar, and on sale in March 2023. Marvel revealed no further details about the title. It's immediately interesting to note that it is "X-23" when Laura Kinney has claimed the Wolverine name (with Logan's blessing) for some time. The title is a play on which plays on "Deadly Genesis" from 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1, the story that introduced the "All-New, All-Different X-Men" to the world. That's perhaps a hint that Deadly Regenesis is a flashback story. One possibility is that it will dig into Laura's origin, following up on (and perhaps altering) the stories told in previous miniseries X-23: Innocence Lost and X-23: Target X. After spending time as a member of the first democratically elected X-Men, Laura currently appears (as Wolverine) in X-Terminators.
Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Launches on Hasbro Pulse
Hasbro has launched pre-orders for its Heroscape relaunch, although the campaign looks to have stagnated far short of its backing goal. Last week, Hasbro launched the Hasbro Pulse campaign for Heroscape: Age of Annihilation, a new core set for the once-popular miniatures wargame. The Age of Annihilation set will provide newcomers with everything they need to get into the game, including dozens of miniatures from five factions, an expandable hex-based tile system to build custom boards on, and 20 different game scenarios.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode Count Revealed
The time has almost come! After a decade away from the screen, fans will be reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki in just a matter of hours. After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to debut on October 10th, and the series will adapt the final act of Tite Kubo's hit manga. And thanks to a new report, we have learned how many episodes the show will have.
The Wheel of Time Season 2 Sneak Peek Released
The second season of Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time doesn't yet have a release date, but thanks to a brand-new sneak peak, fans are getting a first look at what's to come when the series returns. Released at New York Comic Con, the teaser trailer hints at an exciting — if not foreboding — season to come. "We didn't defeat the Dark One. We set his strongest Lieutenant free," Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) says in the teaser. "He may be waking the Forsaken." You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
One Piece Takes Over Times Square Ahead of New Movie
One Piece is living the good life these days, and the anime is becoming bigger by the day as such. After all, the series is working through the Wano Country saga, and things are heating up thanks to Luffy's confrontation with Kaido. The war for Wano's freedom is on, and of course, there is even a new One Piece movie on the horizon for U.S. fans. And to celebrate, the Straw Hat gang took over Times Square for a special promo.
Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye
Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Characters Appear at Avengers Campus in Disneyland
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone into some fascinating territory, allowing each singular story to stand on its own while still teasing some epic things on the horizon. The latest entry in the franchise is Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive special that helped tell the stories of some pretty compelling Marvel Comics characters. While Werewolf by Night only just made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, its main characters are already making a stamp on the Marvel world — including appearing at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at California's Disneyland theme park. In social media posts from park attendees on Friday, it was revealed that both Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have already been immortalized at Avengers Campus.
