Perry, GA

Georgia National Fair returns Oct. 6-16. Here’s everything you need to know

By Hannah Jones
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

The Georgia National Fair is returning to Perry for 11 days of family friendly festivities starting Thursday.

The state-sponsored agricultural fair is hosted at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter. It will run Oct. 6-16 with live concerts, shows, competitions, carnival rides and games available every day.

The Georgia National Fair is implementing a new clear bag policy with bag size restrictions this year.

Daily admission starts at $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and is free to children ages 10 or under. Season passes and two-day passes are also available as well as special discount days for military families and college students.

Tickets are available online and in-person and parking is free.

The fair will be open Oct. 6 from 3-9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day after.

The Georgia National Fair offers a free app with announcements, up-to-date event schedules, a full list of vendors and a map of the venue.

Showcasing “Georgia’s youth, livestock and heritage,” the fair features a variety of fine arts competitions, horse and livestock shows, magic shows and nightly fireworks. Families of all ages can enjoy midway rides, games, a petting zoo and the Agri-Lift Ferris wheel.

Check out the full lineup of live concerts including Kool & The Gang, Skid Row and Foghat. All concerts are free with admission.

The staple event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the state each year and was first held in 1990.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Op3KX_0iLSedZz00
The Midway lights up the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. Jason Vorhees/jvorhees@macon.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlPZU_0iLSedZz00
Fairgoers ride the Galaxy rollercoaster Oct. 7 during opening day of the 32nd annual Georgia National Fair. Jason Vorhees/jvorhees@macon.com

Comments / 9

Steve Paulo
4d ago

$15 dollars from $7 dollars years ago. Turkey legs $14 and etc. bring $100 plus to spend per person.

Reply(2)
3
 

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
Comments / 0

