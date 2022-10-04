Date turns violent when man is stabbed by woman he met on dating app, Georgia cops say

An Atlanta man was sent to the hospital after he says a woman he met on a dating app stabbed him, according to police.

Officers received a call at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, about a stabbing inside an apartment on Monroe Drive, police said in a news release.

The man, who was not named publicly, told police he was attacked by a woman he recently met online. Their date turned violent when the woman demanded that he send her money before stabbing him, the man told police.

Police did not say on which app the two met.

McClatchy News reached out to the Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday and is awaiting a response.

The man was “alert, conscious and breathing” when he was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injures wasn’t known.

Authorities arrested the woman, identified as Antanina Piatruchyk, on a charge of aggravated assault, police said.

She was booked into the Fulton County Jail where she remained as of Tuesday, online records show.

He tried to kill, dismember gay man he met on Grindr before calling 911, feds say

Navy sailors targeted on Tinder by men posing as women in bank fraud scheme, feds say

Blind woman fights off dating app match who choked her, demanded sex, Arizona cops say