Angels, wheeled-elephants, miniature people who ride around on insects, hell itself — Philip Pullman’s The Amber Spyglass, the final book in the His Dark Material series, really has it all. And after adapting The Golden Compass and The Subtle Knife for screen over past few years, HBO and the BBC will wrap up their three-season-long take on Pullman’s saga by bringing it all to life. The first trailer for His Dark Materials season 3 debuted at the 2022 New York Comic Con in all its weird-ass glory.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO