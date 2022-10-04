Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
Polygon
The new Wednesday trailer is full of creepy and kooky character cameos
The newest trailer for Tim Burton’s Addams Family show, Wednesday, piles on the moody and macabre mystery. The trailer, which premiered at NYCC 2022, also introduces a number of cameo-friendly characters for fans of the TV series and ’90s movies. With a sweeping orchestral rendition of the Rolling...
Polygon
His Dark Materials season 3 trailer brings the wild Amber Spyglass book to life
Angels, wheeled-elephants, miniature people who ride around on insects, hell itself — Philip Pullman’s The Amber Spyglass, the final book in the His Dark Material series, really has it all. And after adapting The Golden Compass and The Subtle Knife for screen over past few years, HBO and the BBC will wrap up their three-season-long take on Pullman’s saga by bringing it all to life. The first trailer for His Dark Materials season 3 debuted at the 2022 New York Comic Con in all its weird-ass glory.
Polygon
Legend of Vox Machina NYCC panel reveals season 2 and 3 get messy with dragons
At the end of Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina season 1 (animated by Titmouse Animation), the merry messy band of Vox Machina restored the sun and justice to Percy’s home kingdom of Whitestone. But upon a homecoming to their homebase kingdom of Emon, a force of dragons, called the Chroma Conclave, descended upon the region. And in season 2, the band will have to face more than just dragons, according to the cast, who assembled at the 2022 New York Comic Con.
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
Blade has a teen daughter now, and she’s about to be a Marvel star
The vampire slayer known as Blade has been many things: reluctant member of a Dracula-hunting crew, co-founder of a monster hunting firm, leather jacket enthusiast. But next February, he’s set to take on a new role — proud papa of marquee Marvel superhero. At the Marvel Voices panel...
Polygon
Chainsaw Man voice actor thought he was ‘too emotionally close’ to the bloody story
One of Denji’s greatest aspirations is to have jam on his bread. The poor boy at the center of Chainsaw Man has to sell his kidney, his eye, and testicles just to get by. When he can’t sell his organs, he has to hunt for devils with the aid of his devil pooch, Pochita, with two irresistible eyes and chainsaw blade jutted out of its face.
Polygon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s NYCC season finale trailer reveals Sauron
Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has almost reached the end of its first season, and it’s got one final trailer to tease a massive final episode. Prime Video premiered the trailer during its panel at New York Comic Con, which was shared by both The Rings of Power and Wheel of Time, the streaming service’s two big tentpole series. The last episode of The Rings of Power’s first season is set for release on Oct. 13.
Polygon
Mike Flanagan’s best works are built on the hit-or-miss horror of his early experiments
If you watch enough — or even just a few — Mike Flanagan productions, you’re bound to see some familiar faces. As Flanagan moves from each of his sensational horror worlds, a cast of players follow him, reslotting themselves into new set-pieces as a different sort of father, or a wayward teacher, or going from an estranged wife to a religious zealot. In Hollywood this is often a good sign; great directors have not only good ideas but healthy working relationships with their actors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Back to the Future' stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite at New York Comic Con panel
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox had emotional reunion Saturday at New York Comic Con 37 years after first filming sci-fi hit film "Back to the Future."
Polygon
Smallville’s cast reunion panel highlights what makes the show different from other superhero series
The Smallville cast can’t stop talking about Michael Rosenbaum. While the actor who brought Lex Luthor to the small screen was not in attendance at New York Comic-Con’s Smallville cast reunion, much of the panel’s anecdotes, jokes, and plugs were about him. Moderated by Walt Disney World entertainer Cameron Matthews, the panel welcomed John Glover (Lionel Kent), Erica Durance (Lois Lane), Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang), as well as Clark Kent himself, Tom Welling — who hosts a Smallville rewatch podcast “Talk Ville” with Rosenbaum. “Michael’s an idiot,” he said, “so it’s a lot of fun.”
Polygon
Teen Wolf: The Movie, Wolf Pack expand the gorgeous wolf-people universe at NYCC
One pack reunited and another came together for the first time. The Teen Wolf: The Movie & Wolf Pack double panel at the 2022 New York Comic Con provided footage and other details about the upcoming film and spinoff series, which will both premiere on Paramount Plus on Jan. 26, 2023.
Polygon
Chainsaw Man’s first episode is a rip-roaring, feel-bad good time
Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s supernatural horror action manga, won the hearts of fans and critics alike for its over-the-top action, macabre humor, and subtle balance between goofiness and heart-wrenching sobriety. And since the manga concluded its first part in Shonen Jump in December 2020, fans have been clamoring for an anime adaptation. Now, more than a year after studio MAPPA announced that Jujutsu Kaisen episode director Ryū Nakayama would helm the series, the first episode of Chainsaw Man has been unleashed upon the world out of the 2022 New York Comic Con — and it’s as glorious of a feel-bad good time as fans had hoped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Jack Black’s Bowser is the best part of the Mario movie so far
We finally have our first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie and unsurprisingly the best part is the King of all Koopas himself, Bowser, as voiced by Jack Black. Nintendo premiered the movie’s first trailer during New York Comic-Con. The movie also stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, along with many more recognizable voices and names. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set for release on April 7, 2023.
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
Polygon
The Walking Dead shares special memories and future previews ahead of final episodes
Though the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead’s final season are already airing, the cast took their last bittersweet bow this weekend at New York City Comic-Con. Moderated as always by Talking Dead’s Chris Hardwick, the panel consisted of Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Michael James Shaw, and Paola Lázaro.
Polygon
Good Omens season 2 is coming, and Neil Gaiman tried to explain it at NYCC
The Amazon Prime and BBC show Good Omens was a miraculous miniseries that not only adapted Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same, but also sparked new fans and reignited passions in old ones. The show, much like the book, follows a hedonistic angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a reluctantly noble demon named Crowley (David Tennant) who team up to save the world from an impending apocalypse. And though Pratchett died before a sequel was ever written, a second season of the show was announced in 2021.
Polygon
Kojima Productions teases new game starring Elle Fanning
Kojima Productions has teased a new game that will star Elle Fanning (The Great). A QR code spotted at the PAX Aus gaming event in Melbourne, Australia leads to an image, hosted on the Kojima Productions website, of Fanning with the words “Who Am I?” printed across her face. Text down the side of the image reads: “A Hideo Kojima Game X Elle Fanning.”
Polygon
How to be a Hellraiser, according to the newest Pinhead
It’s a Hellraiser kind of Halloween. Sure, every Halloween is a good Halloween to watch a Hellraiser movie, but this year there’s a brand-new one: The Night House director David Bruckner’s reboot-ish continuation of the Clive Barker series, starring Jamie Clayton as the iconic Pinhead. Clayton is...
Polygon
Hellraiser director flays open the movie’s wicked ending
Hulu’s new Hellraiser movie ripped and tore its way onto the streaming platform this week, bringing Pinhead back to life with new delights of pain and pleasure alike. The reboot-ish horror film arrives just in time for Halloween movie season and continues a storied tradition of Pinhead making people’s lives more filled with pain and pleasure. Jamie Clayton walked us through what it takes to become a Hellraiser and the intense makeup and prosthetic process to get into Pinhead mode.
Polygon
Werewolf by Night refuses to call its monster thing by his real name
Marvel’s Halloween special, Werewolf by Night, brings new flavors to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s the Hammer Horror of it all, and the stark black and white colors, and of course, the titular werewolf. But there’s another monster making his debut in Werewolf by Night, with one of...
Comments / 0