Brazil's Cosan acquires 4.9% of miner Vale, plans to buy more

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cosan SA said on Friday it had acquired 4.9% of Vale SA's common shares and intends to further increase its stake in the mining firm. In a securities filing, Cosan said it made the purchase "through a subsidiary and a combination of direct investments, equity and derivative operations."
WORLD
Bitcoin Oct. 7 chart alert - Bears gain a bit late this week

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Friday. Bears have gained just a slight bit of momentum late this week. Still, bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
Bitcoin tumbles below $19,600 as the US dollar strengthens

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month after an expected payroll gain of 255,000. At the same...
CURRENCIES
Celsius users open to dox'ing after financial record disclosure

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The publicly available court documents contain more than 14,500 pages that detail trading data for the platform’s founder...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#The Ark#Investment Management#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nydig#Q3#Sec
Eurex Clearing says collateral cushion rises to record high

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The collateral against potential losses posted on derivatives trades at Eurex has risen to a record high of around 130 billion euros ($128 billion) in the face of highly volatile markets and stubborn inflation, Erik Mueller, CEO of Eurex Clearing, told Reuters on Thursday. This...
MARKETS
Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data

(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
BUSINESS
Things are breaking

Gold fell $50.43 (or -2.95%) to close at $1,660.61 for the month. After several tests over the past few years, gold finally fell below the $1,700 support level as the U.S. dollar (USD) made 20-year highs and real yields made 12-year highs. In a rare occurrence, the USD and real yields have surged simultaneously the most in the past 25 years, a significant tightening of financial conditions. September saw substantial losses in most asset classes except the USD and volatility. The Fed has now conducted three 75 bps rate hikes in a row to bring Fed Funds to 3.25%, and market expectations of the terminal are now at 4.50%-4.75%, a level that we believe has severe growth consequences. Geopolitical war tensions increased further (natural gas flows shut, pipeline sabotage, land annexation, nuclear threats). But the most significant development is the ongoing crisis in the United Kingdom (UK). Market tension in FX and rates have likely broken the UK bond market and highlighted the fragility and risks in the global financial system. Figure 1 highlights the year-to-date returns for various asset classes and the degree of market pain across all risk assets.
MARKETS
Credit Suisse pays down debt to calm investors

ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, an attempt by the Swiss bank to show its financial muscle and reassure investors concerned about the lender's overhaul and how much it may cost. Speculation about the bank's...
MARKETS
Japan's foreign reserves drop by record on market shakeout, FX intervention

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at...
WORLD
Mt. Gox creditors have until January 10 to register to receive their BTC

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Mt. Gox was a Japanese-based exchange that experienced a hack in 2011, which resulted in the loss of...
MARKETS
What the rising dollar means for gold

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. With the US Dollar continuing to rise, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses what it may mean for gold. Jeff compares the current situation to 1985 and discusses whether we are...
MARKETS
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal

With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
MARKETS
Metals: Post NFP update

As we noted on Tuesday for gold "Realistically, a close (weekly) over $1685-95 would be constructive" Today gold looks poised for a chance to close the day over $1695 currently sitting at $1698 as of this writing. The below chart shows gold on the daily interval facing resistance at $1725 spot which is aligned with the 50 day MA.
ECONOMY
BNB Chain hacked for $80 million as a result of a bridge exploit

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. It has now been determined that a hacker was able to exploit an issue with a cross-chain bridge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
India's central bank reveals its plans for a digital rupee

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The purpose of the missive was to help raise public awareness around the issuance of CBDCs – which...
ECONOMY
Nvidia says it does not expect new U.S. export hit its business

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Friday said it does not expect new U.S. export control rules against sending chips to Chinese supercomputing systems to have a material affect on its business. read more. Nvidia said the it had already been made subject to rules, which it disclosed...
BUSINESS
Gold prices sees solid selling pressure as U.S. economy created 263K jobs in September

(Kitco News) - The gold market has dropped into negative territory, and tested support above $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected labor market data. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September. The data beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 248,000. At the...
MARKETS
Spain to guarantee rural areas access to financial services

ADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Spanish government and banks agreed a roadmap on Friday to guarantee scarcely populated rural villages access to financial services and to soften the impact from rising mortgage costs on the most vulnerable. Under the plan all villages in Spain with more than 500 inhabitants...
ECONOMY

