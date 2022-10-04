ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Shooting of Former Red Raiders Football Player

By Timm Hamm
Red Raider Review
 5 days ago

The sentencing stems from a 2019 shooting of former Tech football player John Scott III and another.

Asia Devine Jackson, who had been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his arrest in April of 2019, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to a shooting that ended a Texas Tech freshman's football career .

Jackson appeared in the 364th District Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon after a 2019 shooting that injured former Tech football player John Scott III and another person.

That's a second-degree felony that typically carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

A second count was dismissed as part of his plea bargain with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office. The April 27, 2019 shooting injured Scott III and another woman.

Scott III and the woman were injured in the shooting near a student apartment complex pool in Lubbock.

According to the original police report, the shooting occurred at 6:15 p.m. local time at the Park East Student Living Apartments pool, where Scott III was seriously injured and the unidentified woman suffered minor injuries.

Scott III was a redshirt freshman defensive lineman in 2018 and did not see any playing time. He missed the entire 2019 season while recovering from injuries stemming from the shooting.

The 6-3, 275-pounder from Hitchcock High School (TX) was forced to retire from football after the incident.

Red Raider Review

