San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa ruled out with groin injury
Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Nick Bosa has been the league’s most-dominant defender for a San
Brandon Staley Is In His Own Head
Dan Beyer and Aaron Torres talk about yet another controversial fourth down decision by Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive, and the Vikings snapped out of their mid-game slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears 29-22 on Sunday. Cameron Dantzler sealed the victory that put the Vikings (4-1) alone in first […]
Draymond Green is Finished With the Warriors After Jordan Poole Punch
Jason Smith of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Warriors have now begun their ‘exit strategy’ with Draymond Green after his incident with Jordan Poole where leaked camera footage showed him slugging Poole directly in the face during Warriors practice.
