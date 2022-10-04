ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive, and the Vikings snapped out of their mid-game slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears 29-22 on Sunday. Cameron Dantzler sealed the victory that put the Vikings (4-1) alone in first […]
