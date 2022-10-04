ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton, & Dwight Yoakam To Livestream Kentucky Rising Concert

 5 days ago
One helluva lineup, all for a great cause?

Ya gotta love it.

As previously announced, the “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert is set for October 11th at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and will feature some of the biggest names in country music to ever come out of Kentucky… Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, and Dwight Yoakam.

And while we knew the concert was going to sell out quick, the good news is that it’s going to be livestreamed for all of us at home via Veeps

The proceeds from the concert will go to the “Kentucky Rising Fund,” to support flood victims, relief work, and recovery in Eastern Kentucky, from the flooding that plagued the region back in August, resulting in the death of 39 people.

Chris shared the announcement in a post on his Instagram:

“JUST ANNOUNCED: #KentuckyRising, a benefit concert to support those in Eastern Kentucky who have been impacted by the recent & catastrophic flooding. Featuring Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers.

Tickets on sale Friday, September 16. Visit KentuckyRising.com for more information.

Net proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Rising Fund to support flood relief work and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky, including support for the many victims, their families and first responders.”

Childers has already donated a whopping $20,000 to Kentucky flood relief according to Aspire Appalachia:

“Apologies while we fan girl a moment, but Tyler Childers’ Hickman Holler Relief Fund sent a donation for flood relief efforts! Thank you for the support!”

Childers also recently held his live Healing Appalachia benefit concert, where he raised money for the opioid crisis that has been plaguing Appalachia for years now.

And on top of that, the man himself also released his new 3-part album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, last Friday.

