Truck or Treat is back for 2022! After a 2 year hiatus, we are ready to have a spooky fun time with the community!. Truck or Treat is a free and fun Halloween-themed family event hosted by the City of Lakeland, FL – Government public safety agencies: Lakeland Fire Department and LakelandPD. The event will take place on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5pm until 8pm, along the north and east bank of Lake Mirror and at adjacent Fire Station 1. The event is open to everyone but is targeted to children ages 12 and under.

