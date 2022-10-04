ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Memorial set for Polk County Deputy Blane Lane

A memorial service will be held for a Polk County sheriff’s 21-year-old Blane Lane will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. There will be no public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors including a helicopter flyover, taps, bagpiper, and three-shot volley...
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot serving warrant

POLK CITY - A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida. The 21-year-old Polk Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge. The deputy, one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, "despite valiant efforts," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd The deputy's name wasn't immediately released publicly, pending notification of family. Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa. 
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polk City, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
Polk City, FL
Crime & Safety
Lakeland Gazette

Warrior Walk Lakeland

The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Lakeland Gazette

Truck or Treat

Truck or Treat is back for 2022! After a 2 year hiatus, we are ready to have a spooky fun time with the community!. Truck or Treat is a free and fun Halloween-themed family event hosted by the City of Lakeland, FL – Government public safety agencies: Lakeland Fire Department and LakelandPD. The event will take place on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5pm until 8pm, along the north and east bank of Lake Mirror and at adjacent Fire Station 1. The event is open to everyone but is targeted to children ages 12 and under.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

The Florida Supreme Court disciplined 13 attorneys recently, including two from Lakeland

Jeffrey Edward Appel of Lakeland was suspended for 90 days, effective 30 days from Sept. 14 order. Admitted to practice in 1993, the court said Appel failed to comply with the conditions laid out by the grievance committee for a report of minor misconduct. More specifically, Appel did not abstain from the consumption of alcohol and failed to adhere to the required testing procedures, the court said.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland City damage from Ian

The following city properties were damaged during Ian, Sherrouse said, mostly from windblown rain. They include:. City Hall — water came in through the walls and windows and will have to be resealed. RP Funding Center — significant damage to arena roof. Greenhouses at city nursery sustained heavy...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Polk County Sheriff
Lakeland Gazette

Flooded and heading to Lake Hancock

BS Ranch 400,000,000 lbs of toxic sewer sludge flooded with nowhere to go but downhill to Lake Hancock. Will the City of Lakeland or Polk County Stop this????. BS Ranch & Farm cited for “eye-watering” odor again….. When is this going to stop … BS Ranch and...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Coming soon: Food and drink developments

From popular chains to local businesses making moves to the city of swans. Fresh Kitchen | 4520 S. Florida Ave. Aldi | 4532 S. Florida Ave. Unfiltered Lakeland | 801 E. Main St. Black & Brew Coffee House and Bistro | 4209 S. Florida Ave. The Back Nine | 124...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

This was a week – wasn’t it?

This was a week, wasn’t it? Many of us probably feel like this lineman from Riviera Utilities, Alabama who undoubtedly was exhausted from working endless 16+ hour days to help restore the power to the Lakeland Electric customers. A huge shout out again to the Lakeland Electric linemen and...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Hurricane Debris Hotline:

As restoration efforts have started, the City of Lakeland Crews is working hard to clear roadways of debris. You can report debris using our Hurricane debris hotline at 863.834.8773. Remember to never touch a downed power line, or approach a puddle or metal objects (fences, etc.) around a downed wire....
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Public schools in Polk County will be closed from Tuesday (Sept. 27) through Friday (Sept. 30)

Public schools in Polk County will be closed on Tuesday (Sept. 27) through Friday (Sept. 30) in response to Hurricane Ian. County emergency officials and the National Weather Service have urged PCPS to activate some of our schools that will be serving as storm shelters for those evacuating their homes. County emergency officials will be sharing shelter information with the public as it becomes available. Any significant changes to school operations will be communicated through automated phone calls and emails to all families.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy