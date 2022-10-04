Read full article on original website
VICKI'S VIEW: Meeting on an Elevator
I have always enjoyed spending time with my sisters. I am the oldest of three. My middle sister’s name is Robin, and she is well known for shopping. I seriously believe that she has entered every single antique and décor shop in the states of South Carolina and Georgia, and probably North Carolina, too. If you go anywhere with her, you can plan on stopping at several hundred stores along the way.
Bedon Baptist Church Celebrates 175 Years of Worshiping Christ
Bedon Baptist Church, founded in 1847, will celebrate its 175th Homecoming on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The guest speaker for the event will be Reverend Jesse Powers of Charleston SC, a long time Southern Baptist evangelist and missionary who has preached all over the world. The title of his sermon for Sunday will be “KEEP YOUR FORK!”
Our promise to you for National Newspaper Week
When I was approached about writing for The Press and Standard, I had reservations. I worried that newspapers are a dying form of media in an increasingly technology dependent world. The fact remains, there is still a portion of the population in every town that prefers to receive the news...
South Carolina Aquarium to host sunset run and kids’ fun run
PRESS RELEASE - The South Carolina Aquarium Turtle Trek 5K, a sunset beach run and kids fun run, will take place Saturday, October 15 at Isle of Palms County Park. Runners are also invited to participate in a beach litter sweep prior to the run after picking up race packets!
Colleton Medical Center hosting Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event
PRESS RELEASE - WALTERBORO, S.C. (October 3, 2022) – At Colleton Medical Center, we’re committed every day to creating healthier tomorrows, and when we see a need in our community, we step forward. That’s why on Saturday, October 29, we’re partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous, rain-or-shine, drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event in the hospital’s main parking lot located at 501 Robertson Blvd.
Voting System Preparation and Testing
PRESS RELEASE - As required by the SC Code of Laws, 7-13-1390 (c), this is notice that we will begin programming and testing the DS200 Scanners and Ballot Marking Devices that will be used during Early Voting, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. This will take place at our office located at 2471 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488. The testing will continue until completed for all other DS200 Scanners and Ballot Marking Devices used on election day. This testing will be done at our secure off-site facility located at 266 Robertson Blvd, Walterboro, SC 29488.
Jurassic Quest, Nation’s Biggest Dinosaur Experience
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Charleston-area families can walk among the na-tion’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the North Charleston Area Convention Center for a limited run Oct. 14-16. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
