Read full article on original website
FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
5d ago
It's amazing that if one station lowers the price others soon follow. Nothing like exposing corporate greed with a slap in the face
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 62 Bridge Project in Pleasant Township
WARREN, Pa. – PennDOT invites the public to an online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 62 over Lenhart Run in Pleasant Township. The bridge is 1.26 miles south of the Route 6 and 62 interchange near Grunderville Road. The existing single-span concrete...
Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
explore venango
State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
explore venango
Venango County Imprisons Its Residents at More Than Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Fiery car crash hits nearby pedestrian in Erie
A wild car crash led to a car erupting into flames and a pedestrian reportedly being hit. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Camphausen Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. According to a traffic official on the scene, the driver of one of the cars apparently drove through a stop sign, […]
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 7 D10 Football: Warren’s Morelli Picks up 100th Win as Head Coach; McDowell Hands Meadville First Loss; Knox at it Again for OC
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville • D9 Recaps. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Two Catalytic Converters from Rouseville Business
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of a catalytic converter on Monday. According to Franklin-based State Police, an unknown actor(s) entered a known business on Main Street in Rouseville Borough, Venango County, by cutting the lock off the door.
Two fires break out Friday morning in Chautauqua County
BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Fire Investigators said two fires broke out early Friday morning. At 6 a.m., fire investigators, assisted by multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of Chautauqua Avenue where they say two separate houses caught fire. Investigators said that the two fires were caused by a re-kindled house fire […]
Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
erienewsnow.com
Fall Fest at Gravel Pit Park in North East
The North East community took advantage of Saturday's fall weather, gathering at Gravel Pit Park for a fall festival. Saturday marked the second day of the Fuller Hose Company's fall fest. It's the first time the department has hosted the event, trying to develop a new fundraiser, as both volunteers...
Residence demolished after electrical fire in Chautauqua County
Investigators said the fire originated in the living room of the single-family residence and was caused by an electrical problem.
explore venango
Police: Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Intentionally Ramming ATV in Sparta Township
SPARTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 49-year-old man is facing aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly ramming an ATV operated by a Titusville man. According to a report released by Corry-based State Police on Thursday, October 6, troopers responded to an aggravated assault incident on Welsh Hill Road, in Sparta Township, Crawford County.
Lithium-ion battery plant coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Governor Hochul announced Monday a green energy company has decided to plant its first U.S. factory right here in WNY. Electrovaya, Inc., a producer of lithium-ion batteries for transportation and utility storage, has picked the Town of Ellicott in Chautauqua County as the location. According to...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Breaks into Franklin Apartment Complex, Asks Residents if They Want Cake
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was held for court on burglary charges Wednesday in Venango County Central Court. Shane Michael Anthony, 35, of Franklin, was held for court on the following charges:. Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1 (2 counts) Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure,...
Comments / 2