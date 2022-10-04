Read full article on original website
James Clemens led much of the second half Friday against rival Austin, but the Black Bears rallied for a 41-33 victory at Madison City Schools Stadium. De’Air Young accounted for all five Austin touchdown with four runs and a 55-yard pass to Maurice Jones with 3:06 to go to put the Black Bears ahead for good.
The Sparkman-Bob Jones rivalry has an extra layer because the two coaches are siblings. Laron White, 48, is Sparkman’s sixth-year coach while his brother Kelvis, 44, is Bob Jones’ third-year coach. Kelvis’ team built a big lead and held on to beat the host Senators 48-40 at Sparkman...
No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
A lot is on the line Friday night when Bob Jones travels to Sparkman Field in Harvest to meet the Senators in a 7 o’clock Class 7A, Region 4 football game. Both teams are 2-2 in region play – along with James Clemens – and a game out of second place with Florence and Huntsville.
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state’s last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene Smith, […]
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
Authorities confirm a Madison man died at the hospital after his vehicle overturned into a culvert in Limestone County on Tuesday.
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Fire Department is responding to a “large outdoor vegetation” fire on Thursday afternoon. According to a social post, the fire department is handling the fire on Pulaski Pike and 30 acres are involved in the fire. Please avoid the area at this...
22 dogs were seized from a home in Tuscumbia on Friday morning.
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
A Tuscumbia man died in a single-vehicle Colbert County crash early this morning. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 5:46 a.m., on Mountain View Lane at the intersection of Woodmont Drive, about two miles south of Tuscumbia. Terry R. Smith, 64,...
A Decatur man convicted of shooting his cousin 13 times, including as the cousin lay wounded on the ground, has lost his case for appeal. Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, was found guilty in a Morgan County Circuit Court on Oct. 21, 2021, of the intentional murder of Jermaine Cardell Jones. Evidence showed Fuqua shot Jones in front of witnesses at Decatur Place Apartments on Nov. 21, 2019.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one woman is in custody following a series of events in Eva Thursday morning.
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.
