ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Austin rallies past James Clemens for 6th straight win

James Clemens led much of the second half Friday against rival Austin, but the Black Bears rallied for a 41-33 victory at Madison City Schools Stadium. De’Air Young accounted for all five Austin touchdown with four runs and a 55-yard pass to Maurice Jones with 3:06 to go to put the Black Bears ahead for good.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Class 6A No. 6 Hartselle cruises past Athens, remains undefeated

No. 6 Hartselle raced to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised past Athens 45-21 at Larry McCoy Field to solidify its spot atop the 6A, Region 7 standings. Lincoln Bryant came off the bench to rush for 136 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Jack Smith passed for another as the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 7.
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
City
New Hope, AL
City
West Point, AL
City
Albertville, AL
City
Higdon, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Muscle Shoals, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Muscle Shoals, AL
Education
City
Pisgah, AL
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
City
Fyffe, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#The Red Raiders#Huntsville City School#Columbia#Florence#Battlin
WRBL News 3

Alabama sets execution date in ’88 contract killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state’s last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene Smith, […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
WAFF

Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes. Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Toney Fire Department responding to large outdoor fire

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Fire Department is responding to a “large outdoor vegetation” fire on Thursday afternoon. According to a social post, the fire department is handling the fire on Pulaski Pike and 30 acres are involved in the fire. Please avoid the area at this...
TONEY, AL
southeastagnet.com

Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Leighton man killed in Colbert County crash

A Tuscumbia man died in a single-vehicle Colbert County crash early this morning. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 5:46 a.m., on Mountain View Lane at the intersection of Woodmont Drive, about two miles south of Tuscumbia. Terry R. Smith, 64,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur man who killed cousin in 2019 loses appeal

A Decatur man convicted of shooting his cousin 13 times, including as the cousin lay wounded on the ground, has lost his case for appeal. Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, was found guilty in a Morgan County Circuit Court on Oct. 21, 2021, of the intentional murder of Jermaine Cardell Jones. Evidence showed Fuqua shot Jones in front of witnesses at Decatur Place Apartments on Nov. 21, 2019.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy