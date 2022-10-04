Read full article on original website
Dawn Brandt
5d ago
Appalled by Stephenson County Board members no shows for Walnut Acres Nursing Home CNAs. Time to vote them out!! Hidden agenda by members that didn't show. Hold them accountable.
WIFR
Rockford cannabis leaders react to Biden’s marijuana pardons
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the years before John Murray founded Sustainable Innovations and Buckbee Weed Company in Rockford, he battled many roadblocks due to a minor marijuana possession conviction from college. “I had my past and my record weaponized against me by competitors,” said Murray. “It didn’t succeed obviously,...
WIFR
Women’s march rally outside Rockford City Hall for abortion rights
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women’s March activists rally to keep abortion legal in Illinois, outside Rockford City Hall on Saturday. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Women’s March, and with election day just one month away, activists for abortion rights say they’re more fired up than ever to elect candidates who will fight to keep abortion legal across the state. They say they won’t stop taking a stance until every women in the United States has the right choose abortion.
WIFR
Cherry Valley orchard celebrates 45 years
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall festivities continue as one of the Stateline’s oldest orchards celebrates its 45 years of business. Valley Orchard brings the “Fall 45 fest” to life Saturday. The orchard had activities available such as scarecrow building contests, an antique tractor show, and of course, its delicious apple cider donuts. Staff says the anniversary also marks a time to appreciate the community’s loyalty over the years.
WIFR
Nik’s Wish hosts annual Home Run Race, Walk and Auction
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Miles create smiles Saturday in Loves Park, at Nik’s Wish 11th Annual Fun Run, Walk and Grammy Auction which raises money for young cancer warriors. Participants got a home run towards granting three young adults ages 18 to 24, battling cancer a wish. All proceeds from the event go to Nik’s Wish, the foundation with a mission to bring joy to young adults, who are too old for Make A Wish, battling cancer instead of starting life’s adventures.
WIFR
Abortion rights activists and anti-abortion group plan events in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A month away from Election Day, two groups in Rockford on opposite sides of the aisle are holding separate events surrounding abortion access. The Rockford Women’s March is a local chapter of the National Women’s March and will host a rally at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8 in front of Rockford city hall in support of abortion rights. Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton will serve as the keynote speaker for the “Our Choice, Our Vote” event.
northernpublicradio.org
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
WIFR
Fall on the Farm begins at Lockwood Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pumpkin picking, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Those are just some of the many activities Lockwood Park in Rockford offers to Stateliners at it’s first “Fall on the Farm” day. This Saturday marks the first of four “Fall on the Farm” events...
Illinois Teacher’s Savage Thermos is One of Many Reasons He’s So Loved
Is there a teacher in your past that left a mark that never fades? Their voice still guides you in some way. One unique Rockford teacher left that mark on many. Many of us have at least one teacher from our past that we never forget. What is it that makes them unforgettable? The teacher in this story was remembered in a wonderful letter from a former student. That letter was sent to nominate him for a special honor, an honor we're proud to give him.
WIFR
Family, friends of Tevin Rumley advocate to end drug-induced homicides
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two years after Tevin Rumley died from a drug-induced homicide in Freeport, friends and family get some much-needed closure:. His drug dealer was charged and sentenced to ten years in prison in late September. Rumley was a recovering drug addict who went to treatment...
northernpublicradio.org
DeKalb County's nursing home staff and residents brace for change leading to final sale vote
Residents and staff at the DeKalb County Nursing Rehab brace for change as the DeKalb County Board are expected to take the final vote on the sale of the nearly 170-year-old institution. Mary Roman a resident of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center sits in her room as solar-powered...
WIFR
National employers hiring workers in Rockford ahead of holiday season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several national companies are looking to fill hundreds of part-time job positions ahead of what employers anticipate will be another busy holiday season. “It’s one of the key times of the year that you can make your profit for a company.”. For national outlets like...
WIFR
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
horseandrider.com
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?
I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
nrgmediadixon.com
Mountain Lion Reportedly Sighted South of Morrison, Sheriff Asks Schools to Keep Students Inside
Around 9:00 am Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff reported there was a sighting of what was believed to be a mountain lion. The animal was reportedly spotted south of Morrison. The Sheriff’s Department said out of an abundance of caution, the department asked for all students in Morrison Schools...
Rockford Gets It’s First Marijuana ‘Craft Grow’ Location on Forest View Road
Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
100fmrockford.com
Moving up the ranks: Rockford Police Department promotes 3
ROCKFORD — Three Rockford Police Department officers who have more than 63 years of combined service with the city moved up in the ranks on Friday during a promotions ceremony at the District 1 police station. Mark Danner, who has been with the department since 2005, was promoted from...
WIFR
From a trailer at City Market to their own brick and mortar restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After five months of preparation, a new Thai restaurant opens in Rockford. Nick Stanfa and his wife wanted to open Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles in New York. After things didn’t go as expected, Stanfa moved back to his hometown of Rockford after almost 50 years with the federal government. Now they celebrate their official grand opening Saturday and Sunday.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
WIFR
Two Freeport men charged with retail theft in Oregon
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, Freeport, face felony retail theft charges after an incident in Oregon, Ill. Officers dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the Oregon Snyder Pharmacy and Ace Hardware on N 4th Street for a report of possible theft.
