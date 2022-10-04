Read full article on original website
Alan Miller claims Alabama prison workers poked him for 90 minutes looking for vein in failed execution
Alan Eugene Miller, the death row inmate Alabama tried to execute last month, is claiming in a new court filing that Alabama prison workers poked him with needles for over an hour before calling off the set execution. Miller, 57, was set to be executed on Sept. 22 by the...
Tuberville: ‘Pro-crime’ Democrats want ‘reparations’ for ‘people who do the crime’
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Saturday said Democrats are in favor of “reparations” because they are “pro-crime.”. Tuberville, R-Ala., made the comments while at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Nevada. “They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are...
Alabama urged to follow Biden on marijuana possession pardon: ‘It would give people hope’
President Joe Biden announced Thursday he is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law and urged governors to do the same for people convicted of the offense in their states. The move will affect about 6,500 convicted of federal marijuana possession but...
The wealthiest man in Texas, each state listed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forbes compiled a list of the wealthiest people in the U.S yearly and this list is the 41st edition that includes a Texan at the top. The list contains 400 billionaires with 50% of the list earning money from financial investments, manufacturing, technology, and or fashion and retail. Every billionaire’s net […]
Cameron Smith: Alabama casinos’ human shield will test Marshall’s resolve
After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.
Man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 attack on AP journalist; prosecutors ask for prison time
Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to...
Whitmire: The Alabama GOP is a joke. Alabama Democrats are the punchline.
If the head of the Alabama Democratic Party voted with an ID he made himself, and if the Alabama Secretary of State said that ID was not a valid voter ID, the Alabama GOP would call a press conference. They’d fire off press releases to every news outlet in the...
Steve Marshall: Biden using free lunches to push ‘genderlessness’ schools on Alabama
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has again vowed to fight the Biden administration over new rules that seek to prohibit discrimination against transgender students at schools that receive federal food assistance. In an op-ed published Thursday, Marshall said “the federal government’s ever-increasing control over primary and secondary education offends our...
New ALS drug gives hope to KC-area patients
While a new drug called Relyvrio is not a cure for ALS, it targets motor neurons that patients typically lose as the disease progresses.
Alabama holds evidence of dinosaur-killing asteroid 66 million years ago
A South American scientist says Alabama holds evidence of a “dinosaur-killing asteroid” that hit the Earth some 66 million years ago causing a “mega earthquake” that shook the planet for weeks or months. Colombian geologist Hermann Bermudez will present his evidence for the effect of what...
