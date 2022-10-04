After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO