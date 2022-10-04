Read full article on original website
Who's Smoking Weed In The US? Here's A Breakdown
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. As this landscape of marijuana users continues to shift, here are some interesting findings as to exactly who is smoking marijuana these days. If you’re at a Pink Floyd light show, the odds are the person...
Biden's Cannabis Pardons Are Not For Everyone After All, Here's Why Some Need More
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he would pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. While the president's move is expected to impact 6,500 Americans, the nearly 2,000 people convicted during his Vice President's tenure as San Francisco's district attorney (DA) will not be affected because their convictions were issued at the federal, not state level. In fact, data shows that there are an estimated 40,000 people still incarcerated in state prisons for marijuana offenses.
Booker Comments On Biden Pardons: 'Now It's Time For Congress And States' To Take The Next Step
President Joe Biden announced he will pardon all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday, sending cannabis stocks soaring. The historic move signals the possibility of broader marijuana reform, something cannabis activists have been seeking for a long time and the majority of U.S. voters support.
Can Weed Snobs Enjoy Pre-Rolled Joints? The 'Substance Over Style' Approach
I am a weed-snob and from time to time I like to buy preroll joint packs. If you're new to cannabis, this may seem like a perfectly reasonable statement that you see no issue with, but in the world of weed, you should know that hardcore stoners typically have a strong disdain for prerolls.
Cannabis Reg. Update: Malawi, Legalization In Costa Rica And Albania. New Zealand On Biden's Pardon
In Blyntre, the commercial capital of Malawi, a magistrate court condemned Mussa John, a teenager, to 8 years in prison for possessing 134 kilograms of cannabis. “It made no sense, it was overdue, it was cruel,” said Dada Phiri, Malawian artist, and advocate who is demanding changes in the cannabis law in the southeast African nation.
Larry Summers Says Sense Of Saudi-Russian Collaboration 'Can't Be Happy One For Americans'
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers has expressed his concerns over the decision of OPEC+ after the alliance reduced its output by 2 million barrels per day, a decision that has not gone well with the Biden administration. “This is not good news from OPEC. It increases the risks with...
Musk Calls For Younger Presidents, 'You Don't Want To Be Too Far From The Average Age Of The Population' To Stay In Touch
After years of voting for Democrats, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently admitted to voting for Republicans. Musk has a favorite candidate for the 2024 presidential election and also has battled with President Joe Biden, two topics covered in a recent interview. What Happened: Musk has been increasingly vocal...
Why Elon Musk Had To Apologize For Smoking Weed With Joe Rogan
Though California legalized recreational marijuana, Elon Musk instructed SpaceX employees not to smoke joints. Consider it the marijuana cloud of smoke that refuses to disappear. Around this time last year, tech entrepreneur and Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on the Joe Rogan podcast and agreed to smoke a joint during the livestream video. Musk thought fans and followers of the internet would think this moment funny and enjoyable—they did not.
This Acid Found In Cannabis Is 'Much More Potent Than Cannabinoids,' Says 'Father Of Cannabis Research' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam
Professor Raphael Mechoulam, also known as the “father of cannabis research,” revealed his latest discovery, cannabidiolic acid methyl ester (EPM301), in 2020. The introduction of this new, patented compound (synthetic, fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules) caused a wave of excitement around the future of medicinal cannabis. The compound...
American Workers Seeing Drop In Real Wages Under Biden Administration: Report
Despite reports of wage growth, most workers are finding their wages falling even further behind inflation. Over two-thirds of workers report their paychecks have been unable to keep up with rising prices. New research finds that since President Joe Biden took office, American workers have seen a drop in their...
Psyched: CA's Psychedelic-Assisted Treatments, Ketamine Therapy, Near-Death Experience And More
Alberta Becomes The First Canadian Province To Regulate Psychedelics-Assisted Therapy. As of January 2023, Canada’s 4th largest province will be the first to offer supervised treatments involving psychedelic substances such as psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, mescaline, DMT and ketamine to those among its 4.5 million population suffering from mental health disorders.
