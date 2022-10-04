ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

ZenLedger, BitPay to Accept Crypto Payments

ZenLedger, which claims to be the global leader in cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics, announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services using BitPay, which is one of the largest providers of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables ZenLedger “to...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

HSBC Introduces Digital Platform that Enhances Trade Finance

HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) to customers in its two largest markets – the UK and Hong Kong. Whilst making trade simpler, faster, and safer for customers through integrated digital journeys, HTS will “power commerce that is rapidly evolving across different platforms and ecosystems.”
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

DAOs: Geode Finance Launches Staking Toolkit for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations

Geode Finance, a liquid staking infrastructure provider for DAOs, has successfully deployed on Avalanche Mainnet, partnering with Yield Yak “to launch their own liquid staking solution and token, yyAVAX.”. With Geode’s infrastructure, DAOs can “unlock new revenue streams and capture the full value of PoS networks, while providing their...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

MoneyGram Announces Partnership, Minority Investment in UAE’s Fintech Jingle Pay

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global player in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced a partnership “to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app.”. Consumers in the UAE can...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Aum#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Asset#Etp#Eth
crowdfundinsider.com

Tokeny Partners with Assetera, a Regulated Digital Asset Exchange to Boost Liquidity of Security Tokens

Security token platform Tokeny has announced a partnership with Assetera, a regulated digital asset exchange. Tokeny is the leading digital securities platform in Europe that provides the ecosystem for issuers to leverage blockchain technology. Assetera is licensed and supervised by the Austrian FMA to provide digital securities and other digital...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

FTX, Visa Expand Global Partnership

West Realm Shires Services Inc. and FTX Trading Limited, the companies behind FTX US and FTX.COM respectively (collectively referred to as “FTX”), and Visa, which claims to be a world leader in digital payments, announced “a long-term global partnership.”. As a part of the alliance, FTX will...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Citi, Accel Invest in Digital Asset Manager xalts

Wall Street and Silicon Valley are coming together “to build digital asset management solutions focused on connecting institutional investors to the crypto ecosystem.”. Earlier this year, former HSBC trader Ashutosh Goel and former Meta Asia executive Supreet Kaur paired up to build xalts, an investment management and technology firm focused on “driving real-money institutional participation in the digital asset ecosystem.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

First Belgian Platform, Spreds, Approved to Pursue Pan-European Investment Crowdfunding

Spreds has become the first investment crowdfunding platform in Belgium to be approved under ECSPR [European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation] to provide pan-European crowdfunding. Spreds, founded in 2011, is authorised by the Belgian financial regulator FSMA. In late 2021, the European Union approved new pan-European crowdfunding rules that allow issuers...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso

Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

CME Group Appoints Heads for Equity Index, Crypto Businesses

CME Group, the derivatives marketplace, announced the appointment of two new global heads for its Equity Index and Cryptocurrency businesses “to continue driving product innovation and supporting long-term growth.”. Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Index Products, will oversee the company’s Equity Index product portfolio, while Giovanni Vicioso, Global...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Rabobank, Bizcuit to Provide Embedded Invoice Financing

Bizcuit provides invoice financing to Rabobank clients in their need for flexible liquidity. These services are for those who need money quickly to meet their payment obligations in the short term, want to take advantage of a purchasing option with their supplier, or because they just don’t want to wait for their customer to come over. Invoice financing “offers you as an entrepreneur the financial flexibility you need.”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

WireFX, Monex USA to Offer Payments Capabilities to US Corporate Clients

WireFX is pleased to announce that it has selected Monex USA as a strategic partner “to provide global payment capabilities to its U.S. corporate clients. ”. Through this partnership, WireFX clients will be able “to take advantage of Monex USA’s digital solutions for foreign exchange conversion and cross-border payment services.”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Stanley Huang: Co-founder at Moxo Explains How Automation Can Enhance Manual Processes

Decades into the new millennium, finance teams are still behind with digital transformation. Research shows that finance executives are still struggling with process improvement, whether it be document handling, collecting signatures, reporting, or forecasting. Finance is a key function that supports the business with timely analyses needed to make informed...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Singapore: MAS Introduces ESG Impact Hub to Support Growth of ESG Ecosystem

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has launched the ESG Impact Hub to spur co-location and collaboration “between Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) Fintech startups and solution providers, financial institutions and real economy stakeholders.”. The Hub will also “anchor industry-driven sustainability initiatives such the Point Carbon Zero Program and KPMG’s...
WORLD
crowdfundinsider.com

RBC Enhances Bank’s Healthcare Offering with Acquisition of MDBilling.ca

RBC announced it has acquired MDBilling.ca, a cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies medical billing for Canadian physicians. The company joins Dr.Bill at RBC, another medical billing company “acquired by the bank in 2020.”. Founded in 2008, Toronto-based MDBilling.ca’s product offering is “rooted in its best-in-class, proprietary software that...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy