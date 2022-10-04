Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
ZenLedger, BitPay to Accept Crypto Payments
ZenLedger, which claims to be the global leader in cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics, announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services using BitPay, which is one of the largest providers of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables ZenLedger “to...
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC Introduces Digital Platform that Enhances Trade Finance
HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) to customers in its two largest markets – the UK and Hong Kong. Whilst making trade simpler, faster, and safer for customers through integrated digital journeys, HTS will “power commerce that is rapidly evolving across different platforms and ecosystems.”
crowdfundinsider.com
DAOs: Geode Finance Launches Staking Toolkit for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
Geode Finance, a liquid staking infrastructure provider for DAOs, has successfully deployed on Avalanche Mainnet, partnering with Yield Yak “to launch their own liquid staking solution and token, yyAVAX.”. With Geode’s infrastructure, DAOs can “unlock new revenue streams and capture the full value of PoS networks, while providing their...
crowdfundinsider.com
MoneyGram Announces Partnership, Minority Investment in UAE’s Fintech Jingle Pay
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global player in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced a partnership “to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app.”. Consumers in the UAE can...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tokeny Partners with Assetera, a Regulated Digital Asset Exchange to Boost Liquidity of Security Tokens
Security token platform Tokeny has announced a partnership with Assetera, a regulated digital asset exchange. Tokeny is the leading digital securities platform in Europe that provides the ecosystem for issuers to leverage blockchain technology. Assetera is licensed and supervised by the Austrian FMA to provide digital securities and other digital...
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX, Visa Expand Global Partnership
West Realm Shires Services Inc. and FTX Trading Limited, the companies behind FTX US and FTX.COM respectively (collectively referred to as “FTX”), and Visa, which claims to be a world leader in digital payments, announced “a long-term global partnership.”. As a part of the alliance, FTX will...
crowdfundinsider.com
Citi, Accel Invest in Digital Asset Manager xalts
Wall Street and Silicon Valley are coming together “to build digital asset management solutions focused on connecting institutional investors to the crypto ecosystem.”. Earlier this year, former HSBC trader Ashutosh Goel and former Meta Asia executive Supreet Kaur paired up to build xalts, an investment management and technology firm focused on “driving real-money institutional participation in the digital asset ecosystem.”
crowdfundinsider.com
First Belgian Platform, Spreds, Approved to Pursue Pan-European Investment Crowdfunding
Spreds has become the first investment crowdfunding platform in Belgium to be approved under ECSPR [European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation] to provide pan-European crowdfunding. Spreds, founded in 2011, is authorised by the Belgian financial regulator FSMA. In late 2021, the European Union approved new pan-European crowdfunding rules that allow issuers...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso
Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Mozzeno, a Belgian Peer to Peer Lender, Reports Topping €100 Million in Loans
Mozzeno, a peer-to-peer lending platform based in Belgium, has surpassed €100 million in individual loans, according to a blog post. Mozzeno raised €465,000 in pre-seed funding in 2016 and went on to originate its first loan the following year. Mozzeno celebrated its 5-year anniversary in February of 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
CME Group Appoints Heads for Equity Index, Crypto Businesses
CME Group, the derivatives marketplace, announced the appointment of two new global heads for its Equity Index and Cryptocurrency businesses “to continue driving product innovation and supporting long-term growth.”. Paul Woolman, Global Head of Equity Index Products, will oversee the company’s Equity Index product portfolio, while Giovanni Vicioso, Global...
crowdfundinsider.com
Rabobank, Bizcuit to Provide Embedded Invoice Financing
Bizcuit provides invoice financing to Rabobank clients in their need for flexible liquidity. These services are for those who need money quickly to meet their payment obligations in the short term, want to take advantage of a purchasing option with their supplier, or because they just don’t want to wait for their customer to come over. Invoice financing “offers you as an entrepreneur the financial flexibility you need.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Preventing Money Laundering and Fraud in Crypto: Singapore MP Queries Minister in Charge of MAS
This past week, Singapore MP Yip Hon Weng queried public officials about the risk of money laundering and fraud in the cryptocurrency markets. Singapore has emerged as a top hub for digital asset innovation with some firms moving to the country due to its Fintech-friendly regulation. The MP asked the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) Appoints Mark Carr as MD, Chief Enterprise Architect
Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Carr has “joined the Group as Managing Director and Chief Enterprise Architect.”. In his new role, Mr. Carr will “help ensure HKEX’s vision to build the Marketplace of the Future is fully reflected in its groupwide technological and digital roadmap.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Wealth Management: Merrill Advisor Match Transforms How Investors Find Financial Advisors
Merrill Wealth Management launched Merrill Advisor Match, a research-based, digital platform that “connects people seeking financial advice with a Merrill financial advisor who best fits their preferences and needs.”. Data shows there is “a need for a modern approach for finding an advisor.” A third of affluent Americans “are...
crowdfundinsider.com
WireFX, Monex USA to Offer Payments Capabilities to US Corporate Clients
WireFX is pleased to announce that it has selected Monex USA as a strategic partner “to provide global payment capabilities to its U.S. corporate clients. ”. Through this partnership, WireFX clients will be able “to take advantage of Monex USA’s digital solutions for foreign exchange conversion and cross-border payment services.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Stanley Huang: Co-founder at Moxo Explains How Automation Can Enhance Manual Processes
Decades into the new millennium, finance teams are still behind with digital transformation. Research shows that finance executives are still struggling with process improvement, whether it be document handling, collecting signatures, reporting, or forecasting. Finance is a key function that supports the business with timely analyses needed to make informed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore: MAS Introduces ESG Impact Hub to Support Growth of ESG Ecosystem
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has launched the ESG Impact Hub to spur co-location and collaboration “between Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) Fintech startups and solution providers, financial institutions and real economy stakeholders.”. The Hub will also “anchor industry-driven sustainability initiatives such the Point Carbon Zero Program and KPMG’s...
crowdfundinsider.com
RBC Enhances Bank’s Healthcare Offering with Acquisition of MDBilling.ca
RBC announced it has acquired MDBilling.ca, a cloud-based platform that automates and simplifies medical billing for Canadian physicians. The company joins Dr.Bill at RBC, another medical billing company “acquired by the bank in 2020.”. Founded in 2008, Toronto-based MDBilling.ca’s product offering is “rooted in its best-in-class, proprietary software that...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Afterpay’s Monthly Payment Solution Gives Consumers More Ways to Pay
Afterpay (ASX:APT), which claims to be a leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) payments, introduced a new payment solution that gives consumers even more choice, flexibility and time “to pay, with transparent terms to support responsible spending – just in time for the busy holiday shopping season.”
