Tom's of Maine is introducing its first-ever incubator initiative to propel the next generation of BIPOC leaders driving environmental solutions. Communities across the US are experiencing the effects of climate change daily with record-high temperatures and devastating storms, and unfortunately, many of the communities most severely impacted are BIPOC communities. According to a 2021 Environmental Protection Agency analysis that quantifies six types of environmental impacts like air quality and extreme temperatures, Black and African American individuals are projected to face higher impacts of climate change, compared to all other demographic groups. However, the voices of those most affected by climate change are rarely reflected or engaged in finding the solutions.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO