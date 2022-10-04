SIDNEY – The Sidney Recreation Board discussed the 2022 recreation and water park report and the renaming of Plum Ridge Park during a meeting on Oct. 3. First, the board discussed the 2022 summer lunch and backpack programs. Summer lunches were prepared by Wilson Memorial Hospital and were served from June 6 to Aug. 12, Monday through Friday, across 12 locations. Deam and McMillen parks were two new locations for the program in 2022. Since 2018, this program has stayed consistent with around 7,000 meals served. The backpack program sent 1,728 meals home with children on Fridays for them to have meals on the weekends. This number decreased from 2021 when 2,133 meals were given out.

