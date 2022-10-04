Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
County record
-8:24 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road. -3:17 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Dawson and Basinburg roads. Crashes. No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:32...
Sidney Daily News
Road to be closed
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a concrete culvert replacement project on Wise Road beginning Monday, Oct. 10. According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, Wise Road will be closed to all traffic between state Route 65 and Morris-Rose Road beginning Monday. The project will take approximately four to five days to complete.
Sidney Daily News
Grove retires from Johnston Farm Board
PIQUA — For more than a decade City of Piqua Deputy Chief of Police Marty Grove served as a board member for the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. Although he recently retired from the board, he has fond memories of his board service, deep respect for the staff of the Johnston Farm, and a sense of excitement for the site’s future.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jayden Patrick William Drees, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Braeden James Steely, 19, of Degraff, was charged with seat...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney man killed in 2-vehicle crash
LAKEVIEW — A two-vehicle crash Monday morning has claimed the life of a Sidney man. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Laughlin was eastbound on Country Road 25 just before noon...
Sidney Daily News
Arrest made in bomb threat
BOTKINS — A 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Boomerang Rubber in Botkins. According to Botkins Police Chief Mark R. Jordan, Elijah B. Douglas, 20, was arrested Tuesday at 1:31 p.m. for making a false alarm. A bomb threat was called...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
GREENVILLE — Kyley Magill and Justin Baerwald, of Greenville, welcomed their son, BodHi Baerwald on Oct. 3 at 6:44 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney. BodHi weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces. He was welcomed home by his older brother, Ca-Hya Royster, 5. His maternal grandparents are Nakkia Simpson,...
Sidney Daily News
Self-defense classes scheduled at SPD
SIDNEY — Officer Robert Hurd of the Sidney Police Department (SPD) has a passion for self-defense techniques. He often uses his own time to attend various self-defense classes that are up to an hour away from Sidney to bring the knowledge back to his fellow officers at the SPD.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• YWCA Witty Knitters will be meeting to knit for cancer at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. For more information call the YWCA at 937-773-6626. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Sidney Daily News
Council takes wait and see attitude on retaining basin
MINSTER – The Minster Village Council adopted a wait and see attitude in regard to the new retaining basin at the $1,071,636.95 Dues Ditch project. At their meeting Tuesday night, village Administrator Don Harrod told council that a sand seam uncovered by contractor R.D. Jones Excavating as they built the basin was keeping the water level at 2 feet, rather than the desired 7 to 8 feet deep. Harrod said the deeper water would reduce maintenance of the banks of the pond and keep out cattails.
Sidney Daily News
Park staff reviews 2022 report, holds public forum
SIDNEY – The Sidney Recreation Board discussed the 2022 recreation and water park report and the renaming of Plum Ridge Park during a meeting on Oct. 3. First, the board discussed the 2022 summer lunch and backpack programs. Summer lunches were prepared by Wilson Memorial Hospital and were served from June 6 to Aug. 12, Monday through Friday, across 12 locations. Deam and McMillen parks were two new locations for the program in 2022. Since 2018, this program has stayed consistent with around 7,000 meals served. The backpack program sent 1,728 meals home with children on Fridays for them to have meals on the weekends. This number decreased from 2021 when 2,133 meals were given out.
Sidney Daily News
Fill My Cup overflows with community service, satisfaction
ANNA – Three nearby residents have merged their passions together to start Fill My Cup coffee shop in Anna with a goal of giving back to the community that has fervently supported their grand opening. It all started when Linda Glessner, Rita Baumer and Samantha Brunson met in 2019....
Sidney Daily News
Veterans Benefit Workshop planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veteran Service Commission will be holding a Veterans Benefit Workshop on Oct. 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins, 309 S. Main St. During the workshop dinner and drinks for veterans and their one guest of choice will be provided. LaTrisha...
Sidney Daily News
Francis receives AMP Seven Hats Award
COLUMBUS — Kyle Francis is the 2022 recipient of the AMP Seven Hats Award. The award was presented to Kyle Francis during the 2022 AMP Annual Conference, which took place Sept. 26-28 in Columbus. Francis serves as the assistant village administrator for the village of Versailles, a small community...
Sidney Daily News
Jackson Center receives recognition For Safety Record
COLUMBUS — The Jackson Center Municipal Electric System was honored for achievements throughout the past year during the 2022 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. The Jackson Center Municipal Electric System received an AMP Safety Award — Transmission and Distribution in recognition of no time lost due to reportable...
Sidney Daily News
The Edison Foundation’s 25th annual Holiday Evening to be held Nov. 30
PIQUA — The 25th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available. “The Edison...
Sidney Daily News
Walmart Wellness Day highlights flu immunizations
SIDNEY – Walmart invites communities to get healthy ahead of peak flu season at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., where customers can receive affordable immunizations like flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.
Sidney Daily News
A new owner for hair studio
SIDNEY – It’s new owner and a new sign, yet the same people and services are available at the recently renamed H & H Hair Studio at 1245 Wapakoneta Ave. in Sidney. According to new owner Lucy Page, changes at the salon, formerly known as Hair Crush Salon and Spa, have included not only the new sign up front but upgrades of the interior to create a new look.
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser planned
PIQUA — The Mills/Bogart Brothers Scholarship committee will be hosting a fundraising concert on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hartzell Center for Performing Arts, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The scholarships are awarded to students living in the 45356...
Sidney Daily News
Wreaths Across America topic of discussion
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society will be hosting a program to discuss the nationwide Wreaths Across America project. The program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, located at 115 E. North St. in Sidney. The...
