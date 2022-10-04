ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls observations: Green starts in rout of Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls evened their record after two exhibitions with their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets Friday night at the United Center. The Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic, who remained in Denver. Here are 8 observations:. 1. Billy Donovan switched up the starters---and not at point guard. In a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers, fallers after heartbreaking loss to Vikes

Halfway through through the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings, it looked like this column would be filled with 52 fallers (Josh Blackwell was going to get a pass for his solid special teams play). But the Bears proved once again that they’re a second half team, and provided one of the most exciting, if not ultimately disappointing, finishes in recent memory.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

WATCH: Mooney delivers potential catch of the year

Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to upset Vikings in Week 5

The way both the passing offense and rushing defense has struggled over the first two months of the season, the Bears look like they’ll have their hands full when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings this Sunday. But they can be stopped. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette came to the Bears from the Vikes and said success against his former teammates comes down to two things, at least on defense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears

The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the first quarter represent more than every Bears receiver, this season, except for Darnell Mooney.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver

The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus: Fields had 'one of the best days of his career'

Over the first 28 minutes of Sunday’s game, it looked like the Bears were going to get laughed out of U.S. Bank Stadium. The offense was making silly mistakes to put themselves behind the sticks. The defense looked powerless to stop anything the Vikings wanted to do. It was 21-3 midway through the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson inactive for Vikings game

The Bears will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game. The Bears announced Jaylon Johnson will be inactive against the Vikings in Week 5 as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Running back David Montgomery is active on Sunday. He was questionable after Friday’s practice as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks shut out by Blues in preseason finale

The Blackhawks were routed by the St. Louis Blues 6-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season starts. The Blackhawks allowed three goals in the first period, three goals in the second period and went 0-for-5 on the power play. Jordan Binnington stopped all 25 shots he faced for the Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed'

The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play. “I feel like me coming...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

