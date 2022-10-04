Read full article on original website
At open practice, Grizzlies show just how fun they are
It was possibly the biggest crowd ever for a Grizzlies’ open practice, and the entertainment included Kennedy Chandler being voted champion of the rookie dance competition.
Bulls observations: Green starts in rout of Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls evened their record after two exhibitions with their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets Friday night at the United Center. The Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic, who remained in Denver. Here are 8 observations:. 1. Billy Donovan switched up the starters---and not at point guard. In a...
Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance
Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against the New England Patriots. Smith was defending Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who caught a pass from Bailey Zappe for 23 yards.
Bears risers, fallers after heartbreaking loss to Vikes
Halfway through through the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings, it looked like this column would be filled with 52 fallers (Josh Blackwell was going to get a pass for his solid special teams play). But the Bears proved once again that they’re a second half team, and provided one of the most exciting, if not ultimately disappointing, finishes in recent memory.
Midges swarm Browns in Cleveland ahead of Guardians-Yankees series
FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out. Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion. While they may seem like a nuisance, midges have helped Cleveland...
WATCH: Mooney delivers potential catch of the year
Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.
What we learned as Bears' comeback comes up short vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears were dead and buried after 18 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings had bulldozed them on three straight possessions to open the game, taking a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bears looked cooked. The Vikings were...
3 keys for Bears to upset Vikings in Week 5
The way both the passing offense and rushing defense has struggled over the first two months of the season, the Bears look like they’ll have their hands full when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings this Sunday. But they can be stopped. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette came to the Bears from the Vikes and said success against his former teammates comes down to two things, at least on defense.
Vikings first-quarter stats highlight lowly Bears
The Vikings' offense symbolizes what the Bears' offense would like to become as soon as possible. In the first quarter, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson recorded a lightning-fast six catches from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson's six catches in the first quarter represent more than every Bears receiver, this season, except for Darnell Mooney.
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
Eberflus: Fields had 'one of the best days of his career'
Over the first 28 minutes of Sunday’s game, it looked like the Bears were going to get laughed out of U.S. Bank Stadium. The offense was making silly mistakes to put themselves behind the sticks. The defense looked powerless to stop anything the Vikings wanted to do. It was 21-3 midway through the second quarter.
Eberflus, Fields share thoughts behind onside kick
After a Bears touchdown on the opening drive of the second half – to close the gap on the Vikings to one score – Matt Eberflus decided to take a calculated risk. He chose to allow kicker Cairo Santos to attempt an onside kick. Spoiler alert – it...
'Good to great:' How Bears view Fields missing wide-open Mooney
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – By now, you've seen the play. Everyone has seen Justin Fields not hit a wide-open Darnell Mooney for what could have been a touchdown in the Bears' 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mooney explained that he ran the...
Jaylon Johnson inactive for Vikings game
The Bears will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game. The Bears announced Jaylon Johnson will be inactive against the Vikings in Week 5 as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Running back David Montgomery is active on Sunday. He was questionable after Friday’s practice as he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.
Blackhawks shut out by Blues in preseason finale
The Blackhawks were routed by the St. Louis Blues 6-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season starts. The Blackhawks allowed three goals in the first period, three goals in the second period and went 0-for-5 on the power play. Jordan Binnington stopped all 25 shots he faced for the Blues.
Chicago Bears today: Timothy O'Toole's brings together fans, win or lose
The Chicago Bears lost Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings 22- 29.
Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback
The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh drove in Philadelphia's fifth run of the ninth with an RBI single, several Cardinals...
Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed'
The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play. “I feel like me coming...
