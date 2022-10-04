The Google Nest smart home range just got a massive upgrade

Google's launch event is this Thursday and with all the talk of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel Watch , it's easy to forget that the Google Nest smart home range is getting a slew of updates too.

Now, Google has revealed early details of its new smart home offerings in a Twitter thread. Two new products were featured, as well as some updates to how the whole smart home operates via the Google Home app.

Let's take a closer look at what's been revealed.

Google Nest smart home: new products and features

The first product release is an update to the Google Nest Doorbell . This is the second generation of the wired doorbell, which was spotted in a US store yesterday.

Google state that the new wired doorbell features a taller, enhanced camera, which lets you see people from head-to-toe, but also enables you to check for packages left on your doorstep, which might have been out of view on older camera systems.

It also has support for 24/7 continuous video history via the Nest Aware Plus subscription. It was shown in four colours – White, Cream, Green and Grey.

Next up is the hotly anticipated Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro. Featuring Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Google claim the Wi-Fi Pro will be up to 2x faster than Wi-Fi 6, with speeds of up to 5.4Gbps.

Each router can cover up to 2,200 square feet, almost double the standard Nest Wi-Fi model. What's more, the Wi-Fi Pro will be smart enough to monitor itself and even fix common issues it may face. That's a remarkable offering and the Nest Wi-Fi Pro will undoubtedly be one of the best mesh Wi-Fi networks on the market.

The Google Home app is getting a redesign too. The headline feature here is automation, which is getting a massive overhaul to offer greater control over the automated processes within your home.

Routines will now be available on a household basis. Previously, only the account holder who set the routine could make edits. Now, anyone within a Google household can make them, to help automated processes run more smoothly for all members of your home.

The new system splits routines into three distinct sections – Starters, Conditions and Actions. Starters are the go-button that tells your routine to kick into action. These used to be very limited, but now, almost any action on one of your smart devices can trigger an action. Conditions are times and days, and Actions are what happens as a result.

For example, I could ask my smart speaker to play the sound of angry dogs barking (action) if my smart doorbell is rung (starter) after 10pm on weekdays (condition). If those parameters are still too restrictive for you, Google have promised an automation script editor coming soon, which will allow power-users to get down to the code level when creating automations.

Elsewhere, the app gets a general makeover, with a more intuitive user interface. Your camera streams can be seen live whenever you open the app, offering real-time updates even if you're on the move. Plus, the new app design will personalise your favourite devices, actions and automations for quicker, easier control.

Last, but certainly not least, is an update to Nest Renew. This US-only software allows users to take advantage of periods of cleaner energy throughout the day, by making small adjustments to compatible Nest Thermostat 's. The good news here is that Renew is coming out of testing, and will be available to all users shortly.