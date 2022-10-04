Read full article on original website
Clint Bowyer Once Spent a Drunken Night Locked in Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Basement
If you're a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, you know that most of his craziest and funniest stories tend to involve a decent amount of alcohol consumption. A lot of the times, Dale was the punchline of his own drunken shenanigans, like the time he cracked his head open at a pool party with Jimmie Johnson. But, every now and then, Dale liked to get a little buzzed and play a prank on one of his fellow NASCAR drivers. Just ask Clint Bowyer. He once spent an entire night locked in Junior's basement.
Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report
Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases
Rick Hendrick was a bit late and maybe a little forgetful in acknowledging recent work by Petty GMS that benefitted the Hendrick Motorsports empire. The post Rick Hendrick’s Congratulatory Note Was Nice, but It Was Late and Didn’t Cover All the Bases appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 ends on a road course.
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chase Elliott Wins at Talladega, Denny Hamlin Calls Out NASCAR: Sunday Money from Marty Smith
Not to oversimplify things too much, but if there’s been a theme to the 2022 NASCAR season, it’s to expect the unexpected. About the only thing predictable this year has been Chase Elliott‘s ability to finish near the top. Elliott drove his car to victory lane for...
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR: 2022 Charlotte playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The sixth and final road course race on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the one and only road course race on the four-round, 10-race playoff calendar, and it is set to bring an end to the round of 12 this Sunday afternoon.
Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had […]
NASCAR driver actually makes his own announcement
For once, fans got to hear a NASCAR driver announcement made by the team and driver themselves, not from an early report or leak. Last month, Kaulig Racing announced that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement at their Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
NASCAR shows danger of airborne lead during pregnancy
Even short-term exposure to airborne lead during pregnancy could lead to adverse birth outcomes, according to new research. For the new study, the researchers took a unique approach to reach their findings—they examined birth data near a NASCAR speedway. The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out leaded gasoline for...
William Byron’s Victory Is a Crushing Blow for Christopher Bell and Other Cup Series Contenders
William Byron is back above the cut line after getting all his points back from an appeals panel. The post William Byron’s Victory Is a Crushing Blow for Christopher Bell and Other Cup Series Contenders appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Financial dispute between NASCAR, race teams over revenue split spills into public eye
NASCAR race teams took to the media on Friday to voice their concerns about a financial dispute with the league over the sport's next media rights deal, indicating that the two sides are far apart in negotiations on changes to NASCAR's economic model. The dispute concerns the amount of money that race teams will receive when the sport's next media rights deal begins in 2025.
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs. Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four...
NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal
NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
Time to check your weekend racing schedule
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity, Formula 1, ARCA and the NASCAR Modifieds will be ripping up the pavement (and occasionally some grass) this weekend
Kyle Larson added to candidate pool for Indianapolis 500
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has emerged as a candidate for an Indianapolis 500 ride and said Saturday he has permission from Hendrick Motorsports to run the iconic race if a deal can be completed. Larson told The Associated Press he's spoken to both team owner...
NASCAR safety meeting likened to ‘Seinfeld’ episode
NASCAR hosted a safety meeting Saturday with drivers to discuss the much-maligned Next Gen car, and competitors had plenty of grievances. So many, in fact, that a couple of drivers likened the 75-minute meeting to “Festivus,” the faux celebration in “Seinfeld” where characters expressed their grievances.
Friday 5: NASCAR President says ‘We care’ about driver safety
NASCAR President Steve Phelps says that he will tell drivers this weekend that “we care” about them and safety. Phelps and other series officials are scheduled to meet with drivers Saturday morning to discuss safety measures with the Next Gen car. Three drivers will miss Sunday’s Cup playoff...
NASCAR teams say ‘broken’ economic model needs to be fixed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cup team executives say they need additional revenue streams to fix a “broken” business model and said NASCAR recently rejected their seven-point proposal that would have addressed those concerns. “We’re very far apart,” Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, said of the teams...
