Burglars ransack, defile summer camp
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County.
At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized.Jamestown man busted for 70+ grams of meth and more during hotel room raid
According to a PSP report, two windows were broken before the unknown burglar(s) got into the summer camp through a third window. Inside the camp, the suspect or suspects rifled through the camp, reportedly taking three BB guns, several fishing rods, two tackle boxes, an AM/FM radio and a hunting knife.
The burglar then allegedly defecated on the floor of the summer camp before fleeing the scene.
