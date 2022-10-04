ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla's Worst Week Since 2020 COVID Year, Rivian Recall, Nio Drives Into New European Markets, Ford's Back-To-Back F-150 Lightning Price Hike And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories

EV makers are staring at an uncertain near-term as demand tempers and supply constraints intensify. These headwinds along with execution risks will likely keep sentiment toward these stocks muted. Macroeconomic worries continue to weigh down on the electric vehicle space, with stocks mostly retreating during the week ending Oct. 7....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Rivian Recalls Nearly All Of EVs Deliveries To-Date Due to Fastener Issue

Rivian Automotive, Inc.’s RIVN otherwise good week ended with some bad tidings for the electric vehicle manufacturer. What Happened: Rivian announced a voluntary recall of the EVs it delivered to customers after it identified issues with a fastener, according to a letter sent by CEO R.J. Scaringe to customers, which Benzinga has viewed. In rare circumstances, the nut could loosen fully, he added.
CARS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Price Action#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ford Motor Co F#Ford Blue#Photo Via Company
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Were Volatile This Week

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares traded lower by 4.77% to $114.56 to close Friday's trading session, but were otherwise marginally higher by 0.73% for the week. Amazon shares were trading sharply lower Friday amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed hopes for a Federal Reserve policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process

At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

UPCOMING AZRE INVESTOR DEADLINE: Azure Power Global Limited Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Azure Power Global Limited AZRE securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Azure Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited, No. 22-cv-07432 (S.D.N.Y.), the Azure Power class action lawsuit charges Azure Power and certain of its current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Micron Shares Are Falling After AMD News

Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading lower by 2.91% to $53.03 Friday afternoon in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Drivers Can Buy the 2023 Hyundai SANTA FE in Stockton, California

STOCKTON, Calif. (PRWEB) October 07, 2022. Prospective buyers can now get their hands on the 2023 Hyundai SANTA FE at Stockton Hyundai in Stockton, California. They can visit the dealership's website and check out the inventory of new vehicles to view the models. The 2023 SANTA FE is available in...
STOCKTON, CA
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Verastem Oncology VSTM, a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 22,500 shares of its common stock and the grant of 15,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.87 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 3, 2022. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Building Trust In The Crypto Ecosystem And Gazing Into The Future

Cryptocurrencies going through arguably their longest bearish phase yet. Crypto investors should focus on positive developments being made by developers in the burgeoning crypto ecosystem. While the year 2021 was dominated by cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, 2022 has been a rather painful reminder of the crypto industry still being...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
94K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy