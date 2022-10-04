ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
Boston

What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Lions game

The Patriots are slight favorites at home as Bailey Zappe will likely start Sunday's game. That determination of the schedule has to be considered relative to where the New England Patriots are concerned. When you consider that the team, already on its third-string quarterback, hasn’t beaten anybody except Mitch Trubisky, the upcoming ease of the schedule comes with some trepidation.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Allen Park, MI
Cleveland, OH
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Michigan coach and ex-NFL running back Mike Hart, 36, is rushed to hospital after suffering a 'seizure' on sidelines during live TV game against Indiana: Distraught players are seen in tears as he is carted off to ambulance

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines' game against Indiana, televised live on FOX on Saturday afternoon. It was initially unclear as to the reason Hart was taken from the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Brown
Boston

Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation

After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Philadelphia Eagles
FOX Sports

Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions get an interesting broadcast crew for Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions will see a familiar foe on the New England sideline on Sunday. Fans watching the broadcast at home will hear some familiar voices calling the action, too. For the second time in four weeks, the FOX Sports crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will have the national broadcast call for the Lions game. That crew also was on the mic for Detroit’s lone win in this season, the Week 2 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Albert was also on the mic for last season’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions cut K Austin Seibert

The Detroit Lions on Friday waived kicker Austin Seibert, who has been dealing with a groin injury. While the Lions didn't announce another move at the position, Michael Badgely is expected to kick for the Lions (1-3) on Sunday at the New England Patriots (1-3). After trying out kickers on...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy