Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Lions game
The Patriots are slight favorites at home as Bailey Zappe will likely start Sunday's game. That determination of the schedule has to be considered relative to where the New England Patriots are concerned. When you consider that the team, already on its third-string quarterback, hasn’t beaten anybody except Mitch Trubisky, the upcoming ease of the schedule comes with some trepidation.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
AJ Hinch explains decision to shake up Detroit Tigers coaching staff
What did AJ Hinch say about coaching changes?AJ Hinch’s goal is to enhance the Tigers’ coaching staff. 2022 did not go as planned for manager AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers. In fact, things went so poorly for the Tigers that Owner Chris Ilitch made the decision to...
Michigan coach and ex-NFL running back Mike Hart, 36, is rushed to hospital after suffering a 'seizure' on sidelines during live TV game against Indiana: Distraught players are seen in tears as he is carted off to ambulance
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines' game against Indiana, televised live on FOX on Saturday afternoon. It was initially unclear as to the reason Hart was taken from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation
After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
Steelers Get Huge Injury Update On Defensive Star
Week 5 is an important one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is a big game for the team as they are 1-3 and their season could be hanging in the balance these next few weeks. It is also the first start of Kenny Pickett’s career after he was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
14 ex-Tigers are in 2022 MLB playoffs: Do you remember all of them?
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers will once again be at home when the first round of the MLB playoffs opens on Friday afternoon. But plenty of old friends will still have a chance to make a run for the World Series.
How Robert Hagg being cleared affects Detroit Red Wings' defense spots
Robert Hagg has been cleared to play, which adds to the Detroit Red Wings' depth on defense. The free-agent signee was on the ice Friday morning in a contact sweater for the first time since he left the Red-White game Sept. 25 after getting hit in the head by a puck.
Pierce quake? Texans rookie left trail of Jags in his path during fourth quarter rumble
The Houston Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first win of the season in a 13-6 road victory against their division rivals. Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce rushed for a 20-yard gain that set up a later touchdown, leaving a trail of Jaguars defenders behind him after breaking seven tackles. More Stories from...
FOX Sports
Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to watch Lions at Patriots: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The Detroit Lions (1-3) head to New England to face the Patriots (1-3) in their first outdoor game of the season. Both teams lost last week, with the Lions looking to inch closer to .500 before their bye week. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how...
Lakers release two players, sign two new players
Through three preseason games, the Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3, but there are things to be hopeful for. When their regular rotation players have been in the game, mostly in the first half and for much of the third quarter, they have looked fairly good on both ends of the floor.
Lions get an interesting broadcast crew for Week 5 vs. Patriots
The Detroit Lions will see a familiar foe on the New England sideline on Sunday. Fans watching the broadcast at home will hear some familiar voices calling the action, too. For the second time in four weeks, the FOX Sports crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will have the national broadcast call for the Lions game. That crew also was on the mic for Detroit’s lone win in this season, the Week 2 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Albert was also on the mic for last season’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Lions cut K Austin Seibert
The Detroit Lions on Friday waived kicker Austin Seibert, who has been dealing with a groin injury. While the Lions didn't announce another move at the position, Michael Badgely is expected to kick for the Lions (1-3) on Sunday at the New England Patriots (1-3). After trying out kickers on...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0