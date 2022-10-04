ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows

More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said."Some cracks are beginning to appear in the labor market. Hiring is slowing and downsizing events are beginning to occur,"...
PennLive.com

Average 30-year mortgage rate dips to 6.66% this week

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on...
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
KFOR

US mortgage rates hit 16-year high

Mortgage rates reached a 16-year high last week, further dampening demand from home buyers, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released Wednesday. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.75 percent in the final week of September, the highest figure since 2006. Mortgage rates have climbed a whopping 1.3 percentage points over […]
kitco.com

Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
marketplace.org

There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed's rate hikes are working.

If the Federal Reserve is going to get inflation under control, which is, of course, what it’s trying to do by raising interest rates, the job market is going to have to cool down. That’s not just a guess, that’s a paraphrasing of Jay Powell. And according to Tuesday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that seems to be happening.
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Climb as Jitters Over Inflation and Fed Policy Linger

Treasury yields rose Thursday following several days of wild swings that saw the 10-year top 4% last week and drop below 3.6% at one point this week. The benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 5 basis points higher at 3.816%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose 8 basis points to 4.235%.
thecentersquare.com

Americans see 'most severe' pay cut in 25 years due to inflation

(The Center Square) – Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades in large part due to inflation, new data shows. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, one of several regional Fed banks around the country, released new wage and price data, and it isn’t good news for Americans.
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 74% are becoming more concerned about inflation

(The Center Square) – Nearly three out of four Americans are becoming more concerned about rising prices, according to a new poll. BMO Financial Group released survey data on the economy and inflation that showed that 74% of Americans say they are becoming increasingly worried about rising costs due to inflation.
Washington Examiner

Jobless claims rise after weeks of declines

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits rose by 29,000 to 219,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, bucking the recent trend of general declines. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are a sign the economy and job market might be starting to slow in reaction to...
CNN

What to expect from Friday's jobs report

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up -- one of many crucial factors that will help the Federal Reserve determine its next steps in its fight against decades-high inflation.
