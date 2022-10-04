ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VA

Lizzo invited for an encore flute performance at James Madison's home

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pgH3_0iLSaYyO00

Some conservatives were outraged after Lizzo played James Madison's 200-year-old flute. But the people who manage his estate felt good as hell about it — and now they want an encore.

A representative for the fourth U.S. president's Montpelier estate in Virginia tells TMZ and the Los Angeles Times that Lizzo has been invited to perform there and take a private tour.

The "About Damn Time" singer recently made headlines for playing a crystal flute from the 1800s, which was owned by James Madison, at a concert in Washington, D.C. She was invited to do so by the Library of Congress, which said it was "honored and happy to help her share that gift with her concert." Lizzo, a classically trained flute player, twerked on stage as she played the instrument.

"I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s!" she said , telling fans that "history is freaking cool."

But some conservatives objected, with Daily Wire host Matt Walsh accusing her of "desecrating American history," and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro arguing that "twerking with pieces of American history" is "degrading and vulgarizing." Shapiro said he did not object to another clip of Lizzo playing the flute at the Library of Congress "while dressed somewhat decently."

Now, though, Madison's estate is inviting Lizzo to not only perform there, but play the same flute again.

"Montpelier has enthusiastically invited Lizzo to perform and share her unparalleled talent," a representative for the estate told the Los Angeles Times . "Recognizing how busy Lizzo's schedule is, both James Madison's Montpelier and the Montpelier Descendants Committee would be overjoyed to have the superstar bring her music to Montpelier, the home of President James Madison, the U.S. Constitution, and generations of enslaved Americans."

Carolina Granny
2d ago

Why can’t she wear something that is appropriate? It automatically detracts from any performance that she may give. I’m sorry but this Woke generation just doesn’t get it!

Reply(8)
28
vln
1d ago

Not tasteful clothing…need a blindfold. Even if she were a good musician, you wouldn’t know it because that is so degrading and distracting.

Reply
10
Robert Brunson
1d ago

She is not attractive wearing those clothes, and I for one will never watch or listen to anything she does. Put some clothes on.

Reply(1)
6
 

Stereogum

Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTLA

Lizzo plays President James Madison’s 200-year-old flute, ‘we just made history tonight!’

Former President James Madison’s flute still has the juice. Lizzo performed the centuries-old crystal flute in front of the crowd at Washington, D.C.’s Crystal One Arena on Tuesday night. The “Truth Hurts” songstress carefully held the historic instrument after it was handed to her onstage. “B—h, I’m scared,” she told the crowd. “It’s crystal, so […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Barack Obama Posts Sweet Message to Michelle on 30th Wedding Anniversary : 'I Won the Lottery'

Barack and Michelle Obama honored their milestone anniversary with touching tributes to one another Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th anniversary on Monday with heartfelt messages and personal photos. The 44th president, 61, shared a sweet carousel of memories on Instagram, including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle's shoulder while at the beach, their names engraved in a heart in the sand, and a black-and-white wedding photo. Affectionately calling his wife "Miche," he wrote in the caption, "After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train

Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
POLITICS
Salon

“Something weird is going on”: Speculation swirls as Trump abruptly flies to DC still in golf shoes

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. YouTuber Andrew Leyden was on his way to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pentagon on Sunday evening when he received word from independent aircraft trackers that former President Donald Trump's private Cessna Citation II jet had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in what appears to be an unannounced trip to the nation's capital.
POTUS
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
WTOP

Lizzo plays centuries-old flute owned by James Madison

Lizzo treated fans at D.C.’s Capital One Arena to a piece of history on Tuesday night — a 200-year-old crystal flute. According to the Library of Congress, the relic was crafted in 1813 by French flute designer Claude Laurent and gifted to President James Madison to honor his second inauguration.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

No need to get all twerked up about Lizzo playing Madison’s flute

There’s too much of a big to-do about the musician Lizzo playing founding father James Madison’s crystal flute. For the record, Lizzo plays it well (twerking aside), but she is absolutely not the first to play it. I myself heard it played, about 10 paces from where I...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday, celebrating with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression. His latest milestone came as The Carter Center, which the 39th president and the former first lady established after their one White House term, marked 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections, and advancing public health in the developing world. Jason Carter, the former president’s grandson now leading the Carter Center board, described his grandfather, an outspoken Christian, as content with his life and legacy. “He is looking at his 98th birthday with faith in God’s plan for him,” the younger Carter, 47, said, “and that’s just a beautiful blessing for all of us to know, personally, that he is at peace and happy with where he has been and where he’s going.”
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me

I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
OAKLAND, CA
The Independent

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered an asthma attack and died while he was being taken to the hospital. Ohiyesá Locke said he had...
THEATER & DANCE
historynet.com

How American Revolutionaries Ran This Wealthy British Loyalist Family Out of Philadelphia

Fists banged on Grace Galloway’s front door early on the morning of Thursday, August 20, 1778. From the entryway where she and a servant had been awaiting unwanted visitors to her stately home at Market and Sixth Streets, a block from the Pennsylvania State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia, Galloway shouted that she would not be admitting anyone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Week

The biggest 2022 gubernatorial races

The midterms are only a month away, and all eyes are on Congress, where Democrats are battling to maintain control of both the House and the Senate. But a number of consequential contests are unfolding off Capitol Hill, too — gubernatorial match-ups, namely — and you won't want to miss a minute of 'em. To help catch you up, here is a look at where a few of the biggest gubernatorial races stand: Texas: Abbott v. O'Rourke Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was initially favored to prevail against challenger Beto O'Rourke … and it seems he still is. Though his advantage has...
TEXAS STATE
Comments / 0

Community Policy