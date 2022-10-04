ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

WMBF

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting. The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot. Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from...
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

31-year-old man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said. Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting. No additional information was immediately available from authorities. Anyone with information […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Queen City News

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Former highway patrol trooper sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that William “Bill” Rogers has been sworn in as the acting Sheriff of Columbus County. Rogers started in 1994 with the department of corrections, then went to work for the Columbus County Sheriff’s office....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Joseph Butler
Tony Parrish
WECT

Navassa man found not guilty in statutory rape case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gregory Westfield of Navassa has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was heard in Brunswick County. A Navassa resident, Westfield had been arrested in 2017. Westfield had previously faced charges for:. 1 count of a statutory sex offense.
NAVASSA, NC
WRAL News

Fairmont man dies after early-morning shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Fairmont man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, Lumberton police said. Police found Brandon Leonard, 31, dead when they arrived around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to 207 South Rozier St. in Lumberton. Anyone information on the case is asked to call Lumberton police at...
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

REMEMBERING MARIEA: Mom organizing half-marathon to honor daughter who died of postpartum eclampsia

Denise Dilley Martin is all too familiar with postpartum eclampsia. She lost her 27-year-old daughter, Mariea Martin Teague, to this rare condition on June 27, 2017. Teague had just been discharged from the hospital after giving birth when she developed symptoms which caused her to go into a seizure. She was immediately transported back to the hospital. Within a week Teague lost her life to PE.
PINEBLUFF, NC

