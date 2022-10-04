Read full article on original website
Francis J. Wnek
Francis J. Wnek of North Branford died Sept. 28 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Joan Kulack Wnek. Frank was born July 30, 1939 in New Haven, son of the late Frank and Helen Kondrat Wnek. He worked for many years in the automotive industry, and he retired as an Inspector at Firelite in North Haven.
Joseph R. Tulli
Joseph R. “Joe” Tulli, 80, passed away Sept. 26 after 52 years of North Branford residence. The eldest son of Italian immigrants, Edith Clare and Giuseppe Tulli, he was born in 1942, in New Haven before moving to West Haven in 1947. He attended Gateway Community College, and...
Nobile A. Zambrano
Nobile A. Zambrano of Branford died Oct. 4 in East Haven. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Sayles Zambrano for 63 years. Nobile was born Dec. 10, 1935 in East Haven, son of the late Nobile and Concetta Cappella Zambrano. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and New Haven State Teachers College. He served four years in the U. S. Navy Reserves. He taught junior high school in East Haven and then went on to work in the private sector. He was part owner of Show-Pak, Inc. in New Haven before his retirement.
Sybil Creek Bridge Closure Starts Oct. 17
Residents living in areas of Branford who regularly traverse Indian Neck’s Sybil Creek Bridge are going to have to plan to add some time to their commute. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, the state will shut down the bridge for a deck replacement anticipated to last 14 days. On Friday,...
‘Boats, Beer and Barbecue’ Sails Out of Stony Creek
A grand fundraiser with a delicious barbecue was held on the waterfront property of Ted and Tina Ells in Stony Creek on September 16, leaving behind a treasure chest of possible programs the Stony Creek Museum can host in the future due to the generosity of our sponsors. The display...
Breakfast and Lunch
Many area restaurants continue to shift their hours, trying to figure out how to manage shifting demand, the high cost of supplies, and labor shortages. It sometimes can be hard to find a place that serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday. So I’m glad to report that What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison, remains open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re in a hurry, you can call ahead for faster service: 203-245-1771.
Shoreline Theatre Company’s Fun, Poignant ‘Puffs’
It’s no longer running Off-Broadway, but fans of a certain Potter can grab a seat in Branford to take in Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. The curtain rises on Shoreline Theatre Company’s (STC) production of Puffs Thursday, Oct. 13, Friday,...
Real Estate Transactions for Oct. 6
26 Brightwood Lane: Justin and Louisa Deland to Kimberly A. Lapia, $380,000 on Sept. 12. 52 Chestnut Street: Valentino V. Roberti to Richard J. and Jasmin Melendez, $345,000 on Sept. 12. 11 Donna Lane: Lisa Pascale to Shyam K. Kc and Prashamsa Neaupane, $351,000 on Sept. 13. 211 East Main...
OS Announces Partnership Plan for Dock and Dine Property
In an effort to revitalize the long vacant Dock and Dine Property, the town of Old Saybrook and the owner of 145 College Street have announced a plan to seek state funding to open a year-round restaurant on the vacant property. Property owner Jon Kodama withdrew his application from The...
Mystery Shrimp
I love Lucy Burdette (the pen name of Madison’s Roberta Isleib) mostly for her mystery series featuring Hayley and Miss Gloria, but also for her recipes! Follow her on Facebook and you’ll be offered lots of options on a regular basis. One of my favorites recently is mystery shrimp, which looks both easy and delicious. It’s roasted shrimp in a barbeque butter sauce. It requires just a few easy ingredients including paprika, shrimp, butter, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lemon, bay leaf, and rosemary, plus bread for serving. Check it out, plus more about Lucy’s books, here: www.mysteryloverskitchen.com/.
Just Tell Them
I meant to go Friday, but things came up. I meant to go Saturday, but the day got busy. I set aside Sunday, but by Sunday it was too late. My good friend and our beloved food columnist Lee White died Saturday night, Sept. 24. Death, always hard to deal...
Charm and Curb Appeal
Sitting on a corner lot on 1.5 acres of beautifully landscaped property, this antique Colonial oozes curb appeal with a manicured front lawn, meticulously trimmed hedges, and a lovely side garden. The home also has a pond, a heated in-ground pool, and a picture-perfect patio in the backyard, plus access to South Cove.
