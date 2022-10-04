Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
The brutal Russell Wilson stat that his haters will absolutely love
Russell Wilson made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Thursday after yet another underwhelming performance for the Denver Broncos. That’s actually putting it lightly, and I’m pretty sure his haters will agree with this notion. Wilson just didn’t look like himself (well, his old self, at least)...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle
Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder
In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb
Dallas Cowboys fans patiently awaiting a Dak Prescott return are going to have to wait a bit longer. After the quarterback sustained a right thumb injury in their very first game, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been on the sidelines since. The hope was that...
Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley
The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL
Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.
NFL・
‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as the Packers wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an intentional Giants […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers dealing with multiple concussions amid laundry list of injuries vs. Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 5 dealing with a multitude of injury concerns. Overall, nine players were listed on their injury report for their road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers will now have a few more injury matters to keep a close watch on after Week 5. For one, Steelers tight end Pat […] The post Steelers dealing with multiple concussions amid laundry list of injuries vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gabriel Davis opens up the scoring for Bills with insane 98-yard touchdown vs. Steelers
It didn’t take long at all for the Buffalo Bills to open up the scoring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday. After a special teams gaffe on the opening kickoff saw the Bills start from their own 2-yard line, Gabriel Davis took matters into his own hands. Josh Allen found Davis over […] The post Gabriel Davis opens up the scoring for Bills with insane 98-yard touchdown vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maxx Crosby’s expected status vs. Chiefs with newborn baby on the way
The Las Vegas Raiders will need all hands on deck to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in check on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Good thing star defensive end Maxx Crosby is traveling to Kansas City as he awaits the delivery of his daughter. Crosby and...
‘Every game is one good half’: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest after Packers’ loss vs. Giants
The Green Bay Packers were stunned by the New York Giants in Week 5 during their overseas matchup in London. After the 27-22 loss, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded off on his team’s performance, via Matt Schneidman. LaFleur ripped into the team for their lack of consistency, indicating the team needs to do a […] The post ‘Every game is one good half’: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest after Packers’ loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out vs. Jets after passing concussion tests
The Miami Dolphins lost Teddy Bridgewater on the very first play from scrimmage during their Week 5 clash against the New York Jets. Bridgewater gave up a safety and sustained both a head injury and an elbow injury on the play, and was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson on the next drive. Bridgewater did not return to the game despite clearing concussion protocols, and now it’s been revealed why he stayed out of the contest. Per Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater was ruled out due to the new adjustments made to the concussion protocol amid the controversial injury to Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL・
Eagles’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season has reached its quarter mark, and the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring over the competition. The Eagles are the league’s last remaining unbeaten team, and they’ve looked fantastic the vast majority of the time. Their impressive start has raised their Super Bowl odds to +750, the third-best in the league behind the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers won’t love this Christian Watson injury update in loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking loss to the New York Giants in London on Sunday, falling 27-22 after getting stuffed inside the 10-yard line on a potential game-tying drive. The final nail in the coffin came when Aaron Rodgers got sacked and fumbled on the last play of the game after an intentional […] The post Packers’ Aaron Rodgers won’t love this Christian Watson injury update in loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We’ve hit rock bottom’: Dan Campbell gets brutally honest after Lions get embarrassed by Patriots
On the heels of back-to-back heartbreaking defeats, the Detroit Lions entered Week 5 in dire need of a win to turn the tide on their season. In the end, they came away with a 29-0 road loss to the New England Patriots. The Lions came into the contest ranking at first in points per game […] The post ‘We’ve hit rock bottom’: Dan Campbell gets brutally honest after Lions get embarrassed by Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers unhappy with Jaire Alexander, Packers’ comments after loss to Giants
Aaron Rodgers didn’t like what he heard from Jaire Alexander and his other Green Bay Packers teammates following their Week 5 loss to the New York Giants in London. The Packers had a massive collapse during Sunday’s game after leading 20-10 at halftime. The offense struggled in the second half, but it was the defense that made plenty of mistakes that led to a 14-point fourth-quarter for New York to steal the 27-22 win.
Ref explains controversial Tom Brady roughing the passer call that helped Buccaneers survive
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Sunday’s contest as double digit favorites against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. For three quarters, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were in complete control of the game. They led 21-0 and probably should have led by more. However, Atlanta scored twice and converted a two p0int conversion with over four minutes […] The post Ref explains controversial Tom Brady roughing the passer call that helped Buccaneers survive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
