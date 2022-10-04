ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle

Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder

In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
ClutchPoints

‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as the Packers wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an intentional Giants […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steelers dealing with multiple concussions amid laundry list of injuries vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 5 dealing with a multitude of injury concerns. Overall, nine players were listed on their injury report for their road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers will now have a few more injury matters to keep a close watch on after Week 5. For one, Steelers tight end Pat […] The post Steelers dealing with multiple concussions amid laundry list of injuries vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Gabriel Davis opens up the scoring for Bills with insane 98-yard touchdown vs. Steelers

It didn’t take long at all for the Buffalo Bills to open up the scoring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday. After a special teams gaffe on the opening kickoff saw the Bills start from their own 2-yard line, Gabriel Davis took matters into his own hands. Josh Allen found Davis over […] The post Gabriel Davis opens up the scoring for Bills with insane 98-yard touchdown vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘Every game is one good half’: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest after Packers’ loss vs. Giants

The Green Bay Packers were stunned by the New York Giants in Week 5 during their overseas matchup in London. After the 27-22 loss, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded off on his team’s performance, via Matt Schneidman. LaFleur ripped into the team for their lack of consistency, indicating the team needs to do a […] The post ‘Every game is one good half’: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest after Packers’ loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

The reason Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out vs. Jets after passing concussion tests

The Miami Dolphins lost Teddy Bridgewater on the very first play from scrimmage during their Week 5 clash against the New York Jets. Bridgewater gave up a safety and sustained both a head injury and an elbow injury on the play, and was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson on the next drive. Bridgewater did not return to the game despite clearing concussion protocols, and now it’s been revealed why he stayed out of the contest. Per Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater was ruled out due to the new adjustments made to the concussion protocol amid the controversial injury to Tua Tagovailoa.
ClutchPoints

Eagles’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season has reached its quarter mark, and the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring over the competition. The Eagles are the league’s last remaining unbeaten team, and they’ve looked fantastic the vast majority of the time. Their impressive start has raised their Super Bowl odds to +750, the third-best in the league behind the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel.
ClutchPoints

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers won’t love this Christian Watson injury update in loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers suffered a shocking loss to the New York Giants in London on Sunday, falling 27-22 after getting stuffed inside the 10-yard line on a potential game-tying drive. The final nail in the coffin came when Aaron Rodgers got sacked and fumbled on the last play of the game after an intentional […] The post Packers’ Aaron Rodgers won’t love this Christian Watson injury update in loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘We’ve hit rock bottom’: Dan Campbell gets brutally honest after Lions get embarrassed by Patriots

On the heels of back-to-back heartbreaking defeats, the Detroit Lions entered Week 5 in dire need of a win to turn the tide on their season. In the end, they came away with a 29-0 road loss to the New England Patriots. The Lions came into the contest ranking at first in points per game […] The post ‘We’ve hit rock bottom’: Dan Campbell gets brutally honest after Lions get embarrassed by Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers unhappy with Jaire Alexander, Packers’ comments after loss to Giants

Aaron Rodgers didn’t like what he heard from Jaire Alexander and his other Green Bay Packers teammates following their Week 5 loss to the New York Giants in London. The Packers had a massive collapse during Sunday’s game after leading 20-10 at halftime. The offense struggled in the second half, but it was the defense that made plenty of mistakes that led to a 14-point fourth-quarter for New York to steal the 27-22 win.
ClutchPoints

Ref explains controversial Tom Brady roughing the passer call that helped Buccaneers survive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Sunday’s contest as double digit favorites against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. For three quarters, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were in complete control of the game. They led 21-0 and probably should have led by more. However, Atlanta scored twice and converted a two p0int conversion with over four minutes […] The post Ref explains controversial Tom Brady roughing the passer call that helped Buccaneers survive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

