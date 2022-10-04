The Miami Dolphins lost Teddy Bridgewater on the very first play from scrimmage during their Week 5 clash against the New York Jets. Bridgewater gave up a safety and sustained both a head injury and an elbow injury on the play, and was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson on the next drive. Bridgewater did not return to the game despite clearing concussion protocols, and now it’s been revealed why he stayed out of the contest. Per Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater was ruled out due to the new adjustments made to the concussion protocol amid the controversial injury to Tua Tagovailoa.

