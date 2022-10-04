Read full article on original website
House District 8 Voters to Choose Between Republican Falk and Libertarian Daoud
House District 8 voters in the upcoming election will have a chance to choose between Republican Terry Falk, a real estate loan officer who emerged from a crowded Republican primary field last June, and Libertarian Sid Daoud, a tech industry consultant who serves on the Kalispell City Council. The HD8...
Vote Holmquist in General Election
Please join me in voting for Pam Holmquist for county commissioner in the general election by <<FILLING IN THE OVAL>> next to her name. Even though she is the only one on the ballot, we don’t want to fall prey to a desperate and misleading write-in campaign that merely belabors the results of our Primary election. After speaking with Pam personally, I applauded her recent library board appointment. I also expressed the concerns of my constituency and myself regarding mitigating ballot harvesting and trafficking (while ensuring the option of in-person elections even in “emergency situations”) and preventing the future gross overreach of federal government power, such as during the COVID response. I would add accountability in school board elections; public safety; and forward-thinking growth and healthy infrastructure as important priorities as well. I believe she has a listening ear and willing hands to implement these with the other commissioners. She is clearly better than the (liberal-cloaking-as-a-conservative) alternative in these regards.
