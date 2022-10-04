Read full article on original website
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
Texas Tech Preview for prospective students, families and friends on Monday, Oct. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will host its Texas Tech Preview on Monday, October 10. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, Texas Tech Preview is designed for visitors to meet faculty, staff and students and experience the campus. “This event provides...
Lubbock’s Stagecoach Tattoo Celebrates Spooky Season With Special
Are you spooky season obsessed? I know I am. And if there's any holiday worth committing a lifetime to, I think the choice is obviously Halloween. What better way to show your devotion than to get a Halloween-themed tattoo?. Personally, I have several tattoos that would easily fit a Halloween...
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home
It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
KLBK is hosting an Adopt-A-Thon at Lubbock Animal Services
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center has a goal to place all dogs and cats with a new home this weekend. They are offering free adoptions and free microchips. This adopt-a-thon is through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
North University Avenue paving project ribbon-cutting on Monday, Oct. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County will host a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of the North University Avenue paving project on Monday, October 10. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place at Lubbock Fire Recuse Station...
Trends and Friends is sharing fun events for this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—There is so much to do this time of year! From trunk or treats, to sports, to shopping, to pet adoptions and so much more. Every Thursday we will share a few events that might be fun for you to be part of. Have a safe and fun weekend!
Reliant Energy holds ribbon cutting for new Lubbock office
LUBBOCK, Texas— Reliant Energy held a ribbon cutting for its new Lubbock office on Friday. “The new office signifies Reliant’s commitment to serving the local community as areas of Lubbock transition to a competitive retail electricity market next year,” the press release said. The press release also...
Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
Will We Be Seeing This Fall Photo Trend Reappear in Lubbock?
Not only is fall finally here, but it's officially spooky season. That means the weather is cooling off, the decorations are going up, and people are preparing their Halloween costumes. Alongside all of this fun, I'm a strong believer that fall is the best time to get out and have...
Petticoats on the Prairie is October 14-15
LUBBOCK, Texas—Always a favorite event, Petticoats on the Prairie is happening October 14-15 at The Mallet Event Center in Levelland. You can expect more that 80 vendors with vintage and repurposed furniture, antiques, boutique items, holiday decor, food trucks and so much more. Find out more at petticoatsontheprairie.com or on their Facebook page: Petticoats on the Prairie.
Petticoats on the Prairie Vintage Market in Levelland on Oct. 14-15
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Mallet Event Center and Arena in Levelland will host the Petticoats on the Prairie Vintage Market on October 14th and 15th. According to a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, there will be over 90 vendors under one roof offering vintage, boutiques, furniture, antiques, art, handmade goods and “cool junk.”
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Lubbock. The officials stated that the crash happened near 47th and Milwaukee at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name. by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of...
