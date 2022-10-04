Read full article on original website
Tim Ryan forgets it’s your money - your choice: Bernie Moreno
WESTLAKE, Ohio – You should decide what kind of car you buy. You’d think this wouldn’t be in dispute, but you’d be wrong. Democrats like Ohio’s failed 20-year congressman Tim Ryan think they should decide for you. Just three years ago, Tim Ryan harshly criticized...
New ALS drug gives hope to KC-area patients
While a new drug called Relyvrio is not a cure for ALS, it targets motor neurons that patients typically lose as the disease progresses.
Rep. Shontel Brown joins nationally known Democratic leaders to drum up support at Saturday campaign event in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an election when turnout of reliable supporters looms large, national, state and local Democratic politicians turned to one of the safest Democratic congressional districts to drum up enthusiasm Saturday, exactly one month before the Nov. 8 election. Rep. Shontel Brown, who is running for re-election...
