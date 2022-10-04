ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Another death tied to possible California serial killer

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian, Alix Martichoux
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHfO0_0iLSYPSF00

STOCKTON, Calif. ( KTXL ) — Police in California said Monday that two more shootings – one of them fatal – are connected to the five killings they are investigating as the work of a possible serial killer.

Police in Stockton, a city south of Sacramento, announced last week that they were investigating five homicides dating back to July that they believed were connected. All the shootings happened in the city of Stockton when the victims were alone during the night or early morning, while they were walking or in their cars, police said.

Aside from the first victim, all the men killed were Hispanic, police said. The first victim was a white man. Their ages ranged from 21 to 54.

Police said Monday they believe another killing – this one much less recent – is also connected. A 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, at 4:18 a.m in Oakland, located about 70 miles from Stockton, where all the other known shootings took place.

One other shooting, which happened on April 16, 2021, around 3:20 a.m., is also connected, police said. A Black woman was shot near Park and Union streets in Stockton, but unlike the other victims, she survived.

Reward for arrest in Stockton killings reaches almost $100,000

Police have not said how they connected the two shootings to the other five.

“It definitely meets the definition of a serial killer,” said Stockton police officer Joseph Silva. “What makes this different is the shooter is just looking for an opportunity, and unfortunately, our victims were alone in a dark area.”

Police would not say whether all seven shootings had been linked to the same gun.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said there is a person of interest they think can shed some light on at least one of the killings in the city. He emphasized, however, that the person of interest could be a witness or a suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Wlrj_0iLSYPSF00
A person of interest in Stockton Police’s investigation. (Photo from Stockton Police)

McFadden said investigators identified the person after scrubbing through hundreds of hours of video. He also said that despite all the hours of footage, none of the crimes nor the weapons used have been caught on camera. That makes it hard to determine if there is one suspect in all seven crimes or multiple suspects.

“The problem we have is we have no evidence to tell us that it’s one person, two or three. We just don’t know that,” McFadden said last week.

Person of interest identified in ‘series of killings’ in Stockton

Below are the locations of the five killings that took place in Stockon.

  • July 8 : 5600 block of Kermit Lane, near Elaine and East Robinhood drives, around 12:30 a.m.
  • Aug. 11 : 4900 block of West Lane, near Bianchi Road, around 9:39 p.m.
  • Aug. 30 : 800 block of East Hammer Lane, near Shamrock and Tam O’Shanter drives, around 6:40 a.m.
  • Sept. 21 : 4400 block of Manchester Avenue, near Rosemarie Lane, around 4:30 a.m.
  • Sept. 27 : 900 block Porter Avenue, near Gettysburg Place, around 1:51 a.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DU6RL_0iLSYPSF00
Map of the five deadly shootings in Stockton. (KGET)

Police have said they do not believe the shootings are a hate crime nor do they believe they are gang-related. None of the victims in Stockton appeared to have been robbed before they were killed.

Police ask anyone who lives near the areas of the shootings to check their doorbell and security cameras for potential information. The city of Stockton, Stockton Crime Stoppers and a local construction company owner offered a total of $95,000 for information leading to an arrest in the slayings.

Anyone with information can call the tip line at 209-937-8167 or email policetips@stocktonca.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC News

Two more shootings are linked to series of Stockton, California, killings

Federal authorities have joined an expanding investigation after Stockton, California, police linked two more shootings to a series of killings that have shaken the city. The enhanced probe now includes the help of the FBI, local sheriff's deputies, and other law enforcement, police said. It increasingly looks as if a serial killer could be on the loose in the midsize city.
STOCKTON, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say

On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Stockton, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
californiaexaminer.net

Police Seek 3 Suspects In Brothers’ Murder

Two brothers from Berkeley were shot and murdered on Saturday night while celebrating a family member’s birthday in North Oakland, police said Monday. Three suspects are still being sought in connection with the killing. A contribution page states that Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area link to possible serial killer

The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Card skimming device found in Roseville ATM

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Bay Area man on Thursday after he was found with a card skimming device. Police say that a card skimming device is a card reader that can be installed into an ATM or other pay points to steal bank card information. Officers arrested […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Shooting#Serial Killer#Hate Crime#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Hispanic
KRON4 News

Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland school shooters caught on camera in video released by OPD

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video released by the Oakland Police Department on Monday shows two gunmen running into Rusdale Newcomer High School before committing a shooting that left six people injured. The shooting happened Sept. 28 at the King Estate campus, which houses several Oakland schools. The new video showed two armed subjects running towards […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBW.com

Los Gatos mom accused of throwing parties for underage teens pleads not guilty

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A mother accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage teens at her former Los Gatos home pleaded not guilty in a San Jose courtroom Monday. Shannon O'Connor has been behind bars since last October and will remain in custody as she awaits trial on 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment, child molestation and sexual assault.
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’

Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
SAN JOSE, CA
DC News Now

DC News Now

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy