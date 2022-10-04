Micron to open 'transformational' chip plant in Syracuse suburb, bring thousands of jobs

Read full article on original website
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
District East owner redeveloping ShoppingTown seeks help in takeover of old Sears, Macy's
OHB ReDev unveiled more details of its $50 million plan to redevelop the former ShoppingTown Mall site in Dewitt, but a company official said they will need an assist from the local government. The developers were selected by Onondaga County in a competitive RFP process over a year ago, and...
waer.org
Residents near upcoming Micron plant left in the dark about future of neighborhood
The news of the Micron semiconductor plant coming to White Pine Commerce Park in Onondaga County's Town of Clay generated significant optimism for Central New York's future, but the remaining homeowners on adjacent Burnet Road are stuck in limbo. About three dozen property owners have lived under the threat of...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
waer.org
La Niña pattern likely means mild winter for CNY, forecaster says
A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
localsyr.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Liverpool school restructuring looks to maximize work with kids
New books, new buildings, new superintendent: The Liverpool Central School District’s education restructuring plan is initiated, but nowhere near completed, says new Superintendent Daniel Henner. "It's really the beginning of the journey for our kids and how we're going to connect it to the school,” Henner said. The...
Madison Co. Bar Association accepts resignation of Bradley Moses
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Madison County Bar Association accepted the resignation of Bradley Moses on Monday, October 3. Moses was President of the association and it was a unanimous vote of those who were in attendance to accept his resignation. Furthermore, after discussions and motions, members of the association voted by a […]
cnycentral.com
Strong cold front Friday bringing a quick snow chance to central New York
Central New Yorkers will see a drastic change in the weather pattern today as a cold front is currently tracking through the western side of the state. Wind gusts 20-25mph and rain showers will make high temperatures in the 50s feel much cooler. And keep an eye on the overnight low temperatures, as some spots are approaching freezing.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
localsyr.com
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
Geneva man charged for mailing hand grenade to Geneva Town Court
GPD, along with the Geneva Fire Department, cordoned off the area, and notified the Monroe County Bomb Squad.
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
Syracuse man was justified for shooting to death neighbor at downtown apartment building, lawyer says
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man has been indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of a neighbor inside the Clinton Plaza Apartments downtown. But Kevin Pulley’s lawyer argued Wednesday that his client was actually the initial victim being chased by a “knife-wielding attacker” when he pulled the trigger.
14-year-old killer calls to stop feud that left teen, 15, dead: ‘I want the madness and violence to end’
Syracuse, NY — A history of conflict between Syracuse families led to a confrontation between two boys that left one dead and the other headed to prison, a defense lawyer said in court Wednesday. Sebastian Oliver, then 14, shot to death another boy, Radames “Remy” Francisco, 15, during a...
whcuradio.com
One arrested after Geneva building was evacuated
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHCU) — All is clear this morning at the Geneva Public Safety building after an evacuation yesterday. Police say two suspicious packages arrived Tuesday afternoon, which were screened by security. Authorities say an object resembling a hand grenade in a package and the building was evacuated. One person was arrested.
Update: Man shot multiple times near Syracuse’s University Hill, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon near Syracuse’s University Hill, police said. The 30-year-old man was found injured by police around 3:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Dyer Court, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. A paramedic at the scene identified...
