Rezoning unsettled for new Knox County elementary school
The decision to add a new school zone in northwest Knox County remains in limbo. School board members postponed the rezoning vote this week until November so they can dive deeper into the data.
WYSH AM 1380
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Bobby was born on June 3, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated in 1955 from Oliver Springs High School then went in the Navy. When he got an honorary discharge, he went on to work in the coal mines as a High Lift Operator, loading coal trucks. He then went on to K-25 and then retired from Y-12 as a Chemical Supervisor in 2000.
wvlt.tv
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community
WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
WYSH AM 1380
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton, TN, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2022. Randy was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, lawn mowers and other things. He worked at J B Rhea and Son Pottery. Randy is proceeded in death...
crossvillenews1st.com
LAST REMAINING ORIGINAL MEMBER OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PASSES AT 94
Dad, brother, granpa, great grandpa and uncle Bob was born June 22, 1928 in New Castle, Indiana and his parents were Oscar and Tressie (Upchurch) Austin. He is one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky then to Allardt, TN. Bob has 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of which are dear to his heart. Bob is of Christian Faith and a member of Central Baptist Church, he served in the United States Army and was a Master Sergeant from 1946 to 1952. Bob was a fireman in Dayton, Ohio and helped start the Cumberland County Fire Department. (1974 – Bob was one of three firemen to be hired once the Cumberland County Fire Department was created. Jim Isham was the Chief and Bob Austin along with Roy Hall were assistant Fire Chief’s)
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families. The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike. Guests...
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
59-Year-Old Eric While Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Roane County on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WATE
Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out.
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Knoxville on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that a single vehicle was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WATE
‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award
NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
visitmysmokies.com
New Addition Announced for This Year’s Pigeon Forge Winterfest
Winterfest 2022 is going to be bigger and brighter than ever, in part due to the new additions being added to the festival. Pigeon Forge announced that this year’s event will debut 20 new outdoor light displays, which will account for over one million LED lights. The headline sculptures can be found at the city’s Riverwalk nature trail. Here is everything you need to know about the new addition to Pigeon Forge Winterfest:
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
