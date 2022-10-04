ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton

Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Bobby was born on June 3, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated in 1955 from Oliver Springs High School then went in the Navy. When he got an honorary discharge, he went on to work in the coal mines as a High Lift Operator, loading coal trucks. He then went on to K-25 and then retired from Y-12 as a Chemical Supervisor in 2000.
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos

All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community

WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton

Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton, TN, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2022. Randy was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, lawn mowers and other things. He worked at J B Rhea and Son Pottery. Randy is proceeded in death...
CLINTON, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

LAST REMAINING ORIGINAL MEMBER OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PASSES AT 94

Dad, brother, granpa, great grandpa and uncle Bob was born June 22, 1928 in New Castle, Indiana and his parents were Oscar and Tressie (Upchurch) Austin. He is one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky then to Allardt, TN. Bob has 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews all of which are dear to his heart. Bob is of Christian Faith and a member of Central Baptist Church, he served in the United States Army and was a Master Sergeant from 1946 to 1952. Bob was a fireman in Dayton, Ohio and helped start the Cumberland County Fire Department. (1974 – Bob was one of three firemen to be hired once the Cumberland County Fire Department was created. Jim Isham was the Chief and Bob Austin along with Roy Hall were assistant Fire Chief’s)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families. The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike. Guests...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend

TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out.
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

New Addition Announced for This Year’s Pigeon Forge Winterfest

Winterfest 2022 is going to be bigger and brighter than ever, in part due to the new additions being added to the festival. Pigeon Forge announced that this year’s event will debut 20 new outdoor light displays, which will account for over one million LED lights. The headline sculptures can be found at the city’s Riverwalk nature trail. Here is everything you need to know about the new addition to Pigeon Forge Winterfest:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN

