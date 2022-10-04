Read full article on original website
Pickerington native prepares for Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keep your eyes on the pies. Today Destination Outlets will host the 2022 Destination Outlets World Pumpkin Pie Eating Champion. Competitor and Pickerington native Katie Delzoppo joins Good Day Columbus ahead of the event. For more information about the eating contest click here.
CookinGenie demos Home Made Pasta and Duck Confit Carbonara
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is National Pasta Month and Good Day Columbus is celebrating all month long. George Zappas, Executive Chef at CookinGenie, joins Good Day Columbus to share a recipe for fresh pasta from scratch. CookinGenie’s Home Made Pasta. Ingredients:. Flour. Egg. Cream. Olive oil. Parmesan...
El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo to host giveaway to provide assistance with inflation
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With the rising cost of groceries a local supermarket wants to help the community. El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo will be giving away $52.93 gift cards on October 15. State Strategic Director Lair Marin-Marcum joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the event. For more...
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Dynamo, Crew and Sounder from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering has three adorable puppies available for adoption!. Meet Dynamo, Crew and Sounder! All three pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. These three puppies are labrador retrievers. They are from the same litter and are 12 weeks old. Dynamo is a very...
ProMusica season begins tonight
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This evening marks the start of ProMusica’s season and the orchestra has some exciting things in store. As the new season gets underway ProMusica CEO Janet Chen joins Good Day Columbus with a preview. This year’s opening weekend will feature guest artist Austrian-Iranian cellist...
Columbus police uniform found near Halloween costumes at local thrift store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police want to know how official CPD uniforms wound up near the Halloween costumes at a local thrift shop. A woman contacted ABC 6 after she spotted the uniform shirts on a rack this week near Halloween costumes at the Goodwill store on North Hamilton Road.
City of Columbus hosts annual Snowplow Roadeo to prepare drivers for winter season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Snow Warriors are gearing up for another season and the City of Columbus Snowplow Roadeo is the best way for drivers to prepare for the winter. ABC6/FOX28 's Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael took part in the rodeo to see if he had what it...
New movies including star-filled 'Amsterdam,' 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,' and 'Hellraiser'
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With the weather getting colder there's no better time to snuggle up and watch a good movie. Hope Madden and George Wolf of Maddwolf break down this week's must-see films. Amsterdam (R, in theatres) Lyle, Lyle, Crocodiles (PG, in theatres) Hellraiser (R, Hulu)
Fire Prevention Week celebrating 100 years with 'Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape' theme
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Division of State Fire Marshal and the National Fire Protection Association have teamed up to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week starts on Oct. 9 and runs till Oct. 15. This year's theme is, “Fire won’t wait. Plan...
Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
Columbus tops the list of U.S. cities that swear the most, study finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is the most foul-mouthed city in the United States, according to a recent study by Preply. Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents in 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. Residents were asked how often they swear, the situations in which they swear the most, and even the age the used their first swear word.
Big Table Conversation focuses on inspiring change, connecting Columbus communities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A massive effort was held across Columbus Thursday aimed at bringing neighbors together and making an impact on the community. The Columbus Foundation hosted its Big Table Conversation and focused on allowing people in the community to speak on issues that impact everyone. "Improvement is...
Ohio Grandmother and Grandson Travel To Nearly All National Parks
Over the past seven years, grandmother Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan have visited 62 of the 63 US National Parks. Dr. Brad Ryan, a Professional Services Veterinarian who currently resides in Duncan Falls, Ohio said it started in 2015 when they took a weekend camping trip in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park.
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
Ohio State Women's Hockey celebrates 2022 national championship win at home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes took time for pregame recognitions for its 2022 national championship win at its home opener weekend. The women's hockey team claimed its first national title in March after beating Minnesota Duluth 3-2. At the team's home opener against St. Cloud State, the program...
First Scores: Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Dublin Jerome 17- Olentangy Berlin 7. Olentangy Liberty 28- Hilliard Bradley 14. Upper Arlington 41- Olentangy...
Columbus Division of Fire give cadets 24-hour simulation training at academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking at new ways to train its cadets and aiming for ways to get them up to speed before becoming a certified firefighter. One of the ways they're doing that is by putting their cadets through a 24-hour Simulation...
