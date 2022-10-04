ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CookinGenie demos Home Made Pasta and Duck Confit Carbonara

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is National Pasta Month and Good Day Columbus is celebrating all month long. George Zappas, Executive Chef at CookinGenie, joins Good Day Columbus to share a recipe for fresh pasta from scratch. CookinGenie’s Home Made Pasta. Ingredients:. Flour. Egg. Cream. Olive oil. Parmesan...
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Dynamo, Crew and Sounder from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop the Suffering has three adorable puppies available for adoption!. Meet Dynamo, Crew and Sounder! All three pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. These three puppies are labrador retrievers. They are from the same litter and are 12 weeks old. Dynamo is a very...
ProMusica season begins tonight

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This evening marks the start of ProMusica’s season and the orchestra has some exciting things in store. As the new season gets underway ProMusica CEO Janet Chen joins Good Day Columbus with a preview. This year’s opening weekend will feature guest artist Austrian-Iranian cellist...
Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
Columbus tops the list of U.S. cities that swear the most, study finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is the most foul-mouthed city in the United States, according to a recent study by Preply. Preply surveyed more than 1,500 residents in 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. Residents were asked how often they swear, the situations in which they swear the most, and even the age the used their first swear word.
Ohio Grandmother and Grandson Travel To Nearly All National Parks

Over the past seven years, grandmother Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan have visited 62 of the 63 US National Parks. Dr. Brad Ryan, a Professional Services Veterinarian who currently resides in Duncan Falls, Ohio said it started in 2015 when they took a weekend camping trip in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park.
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
First Scores: Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Dublin Jerome 17- Olentangy Berlin 7. Olentangy Liberty 28- Hilliard Bradley 14. Upper Arlington 41- Olentangy...
