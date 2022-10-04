Read full article on original website
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
Newsom calls special session in December to weigh windfall tax on oil companies
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling a special session on Dec. 5 for lawmakers to discuss a proposed windfall tax on oil companies, a move that he says will address “greed,” but admitting it could face legal scrutiny. Newsom proposed a new tax...
Sundays With Mike: Prelude to a forum
(Shenandoah) – In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in the middle of an election season. Yeah, I know more attention is given to football season in some quarters. And, some people tend to believe mid-term elections aren’t that important. Not this year. It could be argued...
Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
Indiana fire chiefs name Andrade 'Legislator of the Year'
A lawmaker representing Lake County at the Statehouse has been named "Legislator of the Year" by the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association. First-term state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, was presented the award Thursday during a meeting he convened in Highland with Region fire chiefs and emergency medical services personnel to discuss their needs and how the state can help.
Five Maryland Constitution amendments up for referendum in General Election
CECIL COUNTY — Five amendments to the Maryland State Constitution are up for referendum during the Maryland General Elections on Nov. 8. Voters throughout Maryland will have the option to vote on the five proposed amendments, which include the statewide legalization of marijuana. On each voters’ ballot will be...
With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election
With the mid-term election just a month away, women across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message. "We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."
Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget
(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: Astronaut Ronald McNair is born in Lake City
Ronald Erwin McNair was born on October 21, 1950, grew up in Lake City, the second son of Carl and Pearl McNair. His father was a mechanic and his mother worked as a teacher. In addition to his talents in technology, McNair played football, basketball, and was in the band at Carver High School. After graduating as valedictorian of his class, he won a scholarship to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. During college, McNair played saxophone in a jazz band. In 1971, he was awarded a Ford Foundation Fellowship and attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he received a Ph.D. in physics.
Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving
Originally published Oct. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far. The rebate checks...
Oregon agency denies key permit for proposed renewable fuel facility near Clatskanie
CLATSKANIE — Lofty plans for a potential renewable fuel facility at Port Westward may face delays after an Oregon state department last month denied a key water quality permit. NEXT Renewable Fuels is attempting to move ahead with its proposed $2 billion green fuels facility in and around Columbia...
What's all the fuss about? Jim Jones talks about Critical Race Theory in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in Idaho. And, according to former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones, it never has been — even before a 2021 Idaho bill was passed that threatens the funding of any institution that teaches it.
10 of the most expensive states to live in
New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022. Originally published on newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fugitive pleads guilty to cocaine distribution charges
ALBANY — A man who has been on the run from authorities since 2013 for his role in distributing kilograms of cocaine in southwest Georgia has pleaded guilty in federal court for his crimes. Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine before U.S. District...
LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1
Please join me in voting no on Amendment 1 at the top of the November ballot. Illinois is a state very sympathetic to unions, both public and private, and the unions have had success in bargaining very favorable contracts for their members. Unions are in no danger in our state.
Renowned broadcaster to speak at Georgia Writers Museum
EATONTON — On July 11, 1964, Lt. Col. Lemuel Penn, with two other Army reserve officers, was driving from Fort Benning back to his home in Washington, D.C., where he served as the assistant superintendent of the DC public schools. Penn, a graduate of Howard University, had been awarded a bronze star for his World War II service in the Philippines.
Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process
OMAHA — An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over as the state's education commissioner following Matthew Blomstedt's official resignation in January. Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.
Which Indiana casinos, games offer the highest return to players?
Every slot machine and every table game inside every Indiana casino is designed and operated so the casino always wins in the long run. Gamblers may hit a lucky hand at the tables from time to time or be handed a big pile of cash when the slot machine bonus game lands on a jackpot. But no matter how much a casino pays out to its players on any given day it will, over time, come out ahead.
Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
Paddle with author helps celebrate Canoeing and Kayaking Georgia guidebook publication
FOLKSTON — Outdoorsmen and -women are invited to join the Georgia River Network and the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. to help celebrate the launch of the latest edition of the Canoeing and Kayaking Georgia guidebook with author Suzanne Welander. Interested persons can sign...
