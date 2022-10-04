CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO