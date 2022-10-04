ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

WAFF

Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary

Attorneys for Casey White file motion to withdraw request to move to Cullman jail. Updated: 6 hours ago. Casey White's defense team...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 7

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 7, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of lost property-4th degree; 4th St. S.W; phone; $100. Arrests . October 6. Barker, Harrison R; 29. driving under the influence. Johnson, William N; 64. FTA-interference with domestic violence...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning. According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. Jimbo Hulgan was under a van fixing a gas leak when the...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash

COLBERT Co, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Muscle Shoals Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gene Bendall, 78, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and flipped over. Bendall was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Tuscumbia residents continue to suffer from July plot fire

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Frustration is boiling over in the Tuscumbia community. In July, a plot of land on Underwood Mountain Road was part of a raging fire. Firefighters battled the fire for days and used over 100,000 gallons of water to contain the blaze. The smoldering pile left from...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Landers McLarty Subaru delivering blessing bags with Rose of Sharon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it would be delivering blessing bags Saturday as another step in its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Volunteers will be meeting Saturday at noon to deliver 100 blessing bags to low-income areas of Huntsville. The bags will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

