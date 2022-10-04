Read full article on original website
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
WAFF
Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike
Defense withdraws request to move Casey White to Cullman County Jail
The proposed move of murder defendant Casey White from an Alabama prison to the Cullman County Jail is off the table, according to a new court filing.
WAFF
Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary
WAFF
Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy shows News 19 a day in her life on patrol
Have you ever wondered what a day in the life looks like for a Sheriff's Deputy?
Tuscumbia man pleads guilty to 2020 murder
A Tuscumbia man has pleaded guilty in connection to the 2020 shooting death of 38-year-old Jonathan Eugene Nipper, court documents show.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 7
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 7, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of lost property-4th degree; 4th St. S.W; phone; $100. Arrests . October 6. Barker, Harrison R; 29. driving under the influence. Johnson, William N; 64. FTA-interference with domestic violence...
Huntsville Fire Chaplain passes away
Spence Thompson, the chaplain for Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), passed away on Thursday.
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
WAFF
One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning. According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. Jimbo Hulgan was under a van fixing a gas leak when the...
WAAY-TV
Local ordinances needed before medical marijuana dispensaries can operate in North Alabama
More people are wanting to get into the medical marijuana business. As of Thursday, 344 requests for an application have been submitted. The majority of those are for a dispensary license, but even if a business gets that license, owners might not be able to use it. That's because the...
WAFF
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash
COLBERT Co, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Muscle Shoals Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gene Bendall, 78, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and flipped over. Bendall was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAAY-TV
Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges
Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
WAFF
Tuscumbia residents continue to suffer from July plot fire
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Frustration is boiling over in the Tuscumbia community. In July, a plot of land on Underwood Mountain Road was part of a raging fire. Firefighters battled the fire for days and used over 100,000 gallons of water to contain the blaze. The smoldering pile left from...
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
Marshall County man charged with home repair fraud, financial exploitation of elderly
A Marshall County man is facing multiple charges after court documents say he scammed residents out of home repairs.
WAFF
Landers McLarty Subaru delivering blessing bags with Rose of Sharon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it would be delivering blessing bags Saturday as another step in its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Volunteers will be meeting Saturday at noon to deliver 100 blessing bags to low-income areas of Huntsville. The bags will...
