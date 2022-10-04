The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 after an impressive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It wasn’t pretty and the weather made the battle even tougher, but the resilience shown by the team encapsulated just what makes it so special. One player in particular really stood out on Sunday, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it ultimately will. Jack Driscoll, the backup offensive lineman, played a key cog in the victory.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO