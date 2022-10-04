Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
No injuries reported in Clay County School special needs bus crash in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County Athletics partners with Jaguars, American Cancer Society to fight breast cancerZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Kansas City Chiefs suspension
The Kansas City Chiefs got a little bit of unexpected unfortunate news on Monday evening as their depth at the running back room took a bit of a hit due to a six-game suspension to one of the backs currently on the team’s practice squad. According to a report...
thecomeback.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
atozsports.com
How Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of LSU’s matchup with Tennessee
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of his team’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Kelly met with reporters earlier this week to discuss LSU’s upcoming game against Tennessee. The first-year Tigers head coach told reporters that he’s urged LSU...
atozsports.com
Former Alabama star makes it clear how he feels about the Vols the rest of the season
A former Alabama star had a pretty strong take this week on the Tennesee Vols and what he expects from UT the rest of the season. Former Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said on the SEC Network this past week that he thinks Tennessee will end up winning 11 games this season.
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jaguars WR Zay Jones still limited in Thursday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars released a Thursday injury report that perfectly mirrored their Wednesday report. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi was out of action again, while receiver Zay Jones, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, and lineman Cole Van Lanen were all limited. While Fatukasi was spotted on an exercise bike at practice,...
Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022
Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
thecomeback.com
Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision
Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Mayor Curry to present Tony Boselli with key to city of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, during the home game at TIAA Bank Field, will celebrate Tony Boselli, who recently became the team’s first Pro Football Hall of Famer. Leading up to that, Boselli is being honored at multiple events throughout the week, including Thursday when...
FOX Sports
Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
Yardbarker
Jack Driscoll was an unsung hero in Eagles week 4 win over Jaguars
The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 after an impressive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It wasn’t pretty and the weather made the battle even tougher, but the resilience shown by the team encapsulated just what makes it so special. One player in particular really stood out on Sunday, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it ultimately will. Jack Driscoll, the backup offensive lineman, played a key cog in the victory.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Greg McElroy analyzes 'easiest coaching search of all time' for Wisconsin
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on Wisconsin’s head coaching search during a Tuesday broadcast of College Football Live. According to McElroy, the search in Madison should be particularly easy for the Badgers and AD Chris McIntosh. When it comes right down to it, McElroy sees only two real...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability
Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Texans-Jaguars, pick
The Houston Texans (0-3-1) hope to continue their dominance of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) when the NFL teams play Sunday in Florida. The Texans lead the all-time series 27-13, winning the past eight games since 2018 against their AFC South Division rivals. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective...
As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go
Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0