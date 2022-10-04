ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to surprising Kansas City Chiefs suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs got a little bit of unexpected unfortunate news on Monday evening as their depth at the running back room took a bit of a hit due to a six-game suspension to one of the backs currently on the team’s practice squad. According to a report...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022

Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision

Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL
News4Jax.com

Mayor Curry to present Tony Boselli with key to city of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, during the home game at TIAA Bank Field, will celebrate Tony Boselli, who recently became the team’s first Pro Football Hall of Famer. Leading up to that, Boselli is being honored at multiple events throughout the week, including Thursday when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Jack Driscoll was an unsung hero in Eagles week 4 win over Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 after an impressive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It wasn’t pretty and the weather made the battle even tougher, but the resilience shown by the team encapsulated just what makes it so special. One player in particular really stood out on Sunday, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it ultimately will. Jack Driscoll, the backup offensive lineman, played a key cog in the victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Texans-Jaguars, pick

The Houston Texans (0-3-1) hope to continue their dominance of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) when the NFL teams play Sunday in Florida. The Texans lead the all-time series 27-13, winning the past eight games since 2018 against their AFC South Division rivals. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective...
HOUSTON, TX
FanBuzz

As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go

Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
NFL
FanBuzz

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

