Connecticut State

i95 ROCK

Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates

Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
i95 ROCK

Glenn Danzig Would Love This Shopping Plaza in Torrington

Have you heard of the Shopping Cart Litmus Test? Glenn Danzig? Cool. For those who haven't, someone, possibly Misfits/Samhain/Danzig singer Glenn Danzig, came up with this theory - "The shopping cart is the ultimate litmus test for whether a person is self-governing. To return a shopping cart is an easy,...
TORRINGTON, CT
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

