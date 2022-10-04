Read full article on original website
Emmy Award Winner Kelsey Grammer Films and Chills At Mohegan Sun Casino
How freaking cool would it be if you were out on the town, eating at an expensive restaurant, you look over, and there, sitting in a booth in the corner, sipping on his coffee is _______________(space provided for random movie/TV/sports star)? If you were at Mohegan Sun recently, it could have very well happened to you.
New Milford Sand Castle Moguls Discuss Their Experience Shooting an Episode of ‘Shark Tank’, Ahead of Airing Tonight
On Sunday, October 2nd, Ethan Carey published an article called: "A Majestic Sand Castle Appears on the Shores of New Milford's Lynn Deming Park." In the article, he explains that the Sand Castle (pictured below) was created by a local business called Create-A-Castle, owned and operated by Kevin and Laurie Lane.
Connecticut Joins Growing Number of States Allowing Student Mental Health Days
We see how mental health is becoming more and more talked about and accepted in everyday society. The help of celebrities and sports figures talking openly about their mental health struggles may make it easier for the average "Joe Schmo" to deal with their own. There is still a long way to go, but steps are going in the right direction.
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
Glenn Danzig Would Love This Shopping Plaza in Torrington
Have you heard of the Shopping Cart Litmus Test? Glenn Danzig? Cool. For those who haven't, someone, possibly Misfits/Samhain/Danzig singer Glenn Danzig, came up with this theory - "The shopping cart is the ultimate litmus test for whether a person is self-governing. To return a shopping cart is an easy,...
Fatal Disease Confirmed as Cause of 14 Rabbit Deaths in Hartford County
The small, cramped cages were as far as the eye could see inside the 4-H rabbit barn on the Allen County Fairgrounds each year back in Kansas. The fascination of having a rabbit or bunny as a pet never appealed to me, but I knew a couple of people who had them as pets, so the news I saw today would have sent those particular folks into a frantic tailspin of worry.
Celebrating Porkchop the Connecticut Therapy Pig on National Pet Tricks Day
Today (Friday), September 30th, is National Pet Tricks Day which was created in 2021 by Joe Nutkins, a dog trainer, to honor our joy-inducing pets. Let’s face it; our pets are probably better than most people we know. They love us unconditionally; they tolerate all our weird habits and are always there to give us a good cuddle when we are down in the dumps. Pets help us with depression, help lower our blood pressure and they always manage to melt our hearts.
