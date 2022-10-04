Today (Friday), September 30th, is National Pet Tricks Day which was created in 2021 by Joe Nutkins, a dog trainer, to honor our joy-inducing pets. Let’s face it; our pets are probably better than most people we know. They love us unconditionally; they tolerate all our weird habits and are always there to give us a good cuddle when we are down in the dumps. Pets help us with depression, help lower our blood pressure and they always manage to melt our hearts.

