Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Related
WECT
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
myhorrynews.com
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
Boat ramp near Murrells Inlet reopened after crews remove submerged vehicle
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County boat ramp closed early Saturday after a vehicle drove down it and became submerged in the Waccamaw River has been reopened, authorities said. Everyone got out of the vehicle and made it safely back to shore after the incident, which happened at about 3 a.m. at the […]
wpde.com
Horry County condo tower residents say they're being evacuated due to unsafe conditions
Horry County, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 is on the scene of a developing situation Friday night at the Renaissance Towers south of Myrtle Beach in Horry County. A sign that has been posted on the door of the building states the building is unsafe and its use or occupancy is prohibited by Horry County code enforcement. It states that violators will be prosecuted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boat ramp temporarily closed after vehicle drives in Waccamaw River
UPDATE: The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the boat ramp. — MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies closed a boat ramp early Saturday morning after a vehicle drove into the water. It happened at the Wacca Wache Marina near Murrells Inlet around 3:00 a.m. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach damages from Ian estimated at over $2.5 million
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has released the initial estimates for the damages from Hurricane Ian. The estimate, which included private and public property, totaled $2,685,792. From the total, $1,667,500 has been estimated from private homes and businesses and the damages to those roofs, awnings and other damages.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The Waccamaw: Indigenous People of the Myrtle Beach Area
In the late 1980s, an archeological survey of what was then the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, now The Market Common District, revealed evidence of Early to Middle Woodland prehistoric campsites dating back 3000 years. We don’t know what happened to the inhabitants or who they were. From the...
Crews fight smoke and flames at fire in Georgetown Co.
UPDATE: Georgetown Fire & EMS says crews have controlled the fire. EMS reported that 3 people are displaced. No injuries were reported. — GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain flames at a home in Andrews. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Conway police searching for missing man
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Conway Police Department said 38-year-old Ira Dale Clodfelter was last seen on Oct. 5 leaving Cedar Street to go to the Horry County Animal Shelter. He’s described...
Coastal Observer
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored
Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
The Post and Courier
With dunes washed away by Hurricane Ian, SC beach towns assess risk
Marsh grass covered U.S. Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet after Hurricane Ian blew through, a sign the storm had pushed the ocean farther ashore there than any other time since Hugo. On Pawleys Island, Mayor Brian Henry watched the water approach the notch in the steps he'd made to...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Tourists evacuated from Myrtle Beach Resort, Renaissance Towers, for critical foundation concerns
Horry County Fire and rescue began evacuating tourists staying in the 24 story high-rise, Renaissance Towers, of the Myrtle Beach Resort at 4 p.m. today. Some guests left the property with nothing more than a suitcase and the clothes they were wearing. Authorities say a construction contractor’s heavy equipment hit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fire Rescue issues warning after homeowners throw gas on fire, causing damage
HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Horry County Fire Rescue has a simple message: Never throw gas or any kind of accelerant on a fire. This warning comes after the Fire Rescue was recently called to a structure fire in which they say residents threw fuel into a burning pit near a house.
WMBF
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-five veterans on the verge of homelessness could be moving into their new tiny homes in about a month. The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the neighborhood that is located along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. The...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach sends blood supplies to Florida amid Hurricane Ian relief efforts
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian has taken a toll on Florida hospitals including their blood supplies. Isabela Hernandez, a Florida Nurse, is no stranger to the effects being felt from the shortages after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week. “We have a lot of employees that...
WMBF
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Horry County early Saturday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Wayside Road, just north of Conway. Miller said a 2018 Ford...
2 taken to hospital after car hits guardrail in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car ran into a guardrail in Horry County, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:46 a.m. to the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while emergency crews worked […]
wpde.com
Waccamaw River large debris removal complete, storm clean up expected
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The multi-month cleanup of trees and debris along the Waccamaw River is complete. County engineers updated the county council's flooding subcommittee Friday morning. Over the roughly five months of snag and drag work, crews removed trees from about 300 locations along the Waccamaw River from Bucksport to the SC state line.
WMBF
SCDOT to improve safety along busy Myrtle Beach roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public about safety improvements along two busy roads in Myrtle Beach. Signs have been placed along 21st Avenue North and Mr. Joe White by SCDOT regarding a public information meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..
WMBF
Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
Comments / 0