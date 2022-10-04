ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

myhorrynews.com

Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach

The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Business
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach damages from Ian estimated at over $2.5 million

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has released the initial estimates for the damages from Hurricane Ian. The estimate, which included private and public property, totaled $2,685,792. From the total, $1,667,500 has been estimated from private homes and businesses and the damages to those roofs, awnings and other damages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

The Waccamaw: Indigenous People of the Myrtle Beach Area

In the late 1980s, an archeological survey of what was then the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, now The Market Common District, revealed evidence of Early to Middle Woodland prehistoric campsites dating back 3000 years. We don’t know what happened to the inhabitants or who they were. From the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Conway police searching for missing man

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Conway Police Department said 38-year-old Ira Dale Clodfelter was last seen on Oct. 5 leaving Cedar Street to go to the Horry County Animal Shelter. He’s described...
CONWAY, SC
Coastal Observer

Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored

Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Horry County early Saturday. Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Wayside Road, just north of Conway. Miller said a 2018 Ford...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 taken to hospital after car hits guardrail in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car ran into a guardrail in Horry County, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:46 a.m. to the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while emergency crews worked […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Waccamaw River large debris removal complete, storm clean up expected

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The multi-month cleanup of trees and debris along the Waccamaw River is complete. County engineers updated the county council's flooding subcommittee Friday morning. Over the roughly five months of snag and drag work, crews removed trees from about 300 locations along the Waccamaw River from Bucksport to the SC state line.
BUCKSPORT, SC
WMBF

SCDOT to improve safety along busy Myrtle Beach roads

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public about safety improvements along two busy roads in Myrtle Beach. Signs have been placed along 21st Avenue North and Mr. Joe White by SCDOT regarding a public information meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

