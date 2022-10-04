ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

PBS NewsHour

Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief before the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in this small...
TheDailyBeast

Robbery Victim Accidentally Shot Twice by Security Guard Trying to Help

A man robbed at gunpoint outside a Houston nightclub on Sunday was accidentally shot twice by a security guard attempting to come to his aid. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, two masked men approached the victim at a nightclub by the intersection of North Freeway and West Road. Brandishing firearms, one of the men grabbed the unidentified victim. The exchange spurred the security guard to action, shooting his weapon in an attempt to save the victim’s life, but which would ultimately send him to the hospital with two bullet wounds, according to local outlet KHOU 11. The guard was able to detain one of the masked suspects before police arrived, while the other escaped in a grey Dodge Charger. The victim is expected to survive, police said.Read it at KHOU 11
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

