A man robbed at gunpoint outside a Houston nightclub on Sunday was accidentally shot twice by a security guard attempting to come to his aid. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, two masked men approached the victim at a nightclub by the intersection of North Freeway and West Road. Brandishing firearms, one of the men grabbed the unidentified victim. The exchange spurred the security guard to action, shooting his weapon in an attempt to save the victim’s life, but which would ultimately send him to the hospital with two bullet wounds, according to local outlet KHOU 11. The guard was able to detain one of the masked suspects before police arrived, while the other escaped in a grey Dodge Charger. The victim is expected to survive, police said.Read it at KHOU 11

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 MINUTES AGO