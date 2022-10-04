Read full article on original website
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief before the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in this small...
A man robbed at gunpoint outside a Houston nightclub on Sunday was accidentally shot twice by a security guard attempting to come to his aid. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, two masked men approached the victim at a nightclub by the intersection of North Freeway and West Road. Brandishing firearms, one of the men grabbed the unidentified victim. The exchange spurred the security guard to action, shooting his weapon in an attempt to save the victim’s life, but which would ultimately send him to the hospital with two bullet wounds, according to local outlet KHOU 11. The guard was able to detain one of the masked suspects before police arrived, while the other escaped in a grey Dodge Charger. The victim is expected to survive, police said.Read it at KHOU 11
PARIS (AP) — Nicolas Toulliou had just proposed marriage to his girlfriend. Nelson Marinho Jr. was heading off on a new oil exploration job. Eric Lamy was about to celebrate his 38th birthday. They were among 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio...
