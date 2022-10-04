More than 80 companies attended HPU’s Career and Internship Expo, where successful alumni also mentored students and complimentary LinkedIn photos were provided. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 7, 2022 – High Point University students connected with employers and grew their professional networks throughout a day-long Career and Internship Expo on Oct. 4 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

