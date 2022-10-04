ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing is DELAYED as judge orders questioning of star witness who visited Theranos fraudster and claimed the government tried to make everyone 'look bad'

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing has been delayed after a judge ordered the questioning of the prosecution's star witness - who allegedly claimed the government tried to make everyone 'look bad' in the trial.

US District Judge Edward Davila agreed to hold a new hearing on October 17 after Holmes' former lab director Adam Rosendorff reportedly admitted his testimony against her had been twisted by prosecutors after showing up at her home unannounced in August.

Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison following her conviction on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud.

She was found guilty in January on four out of 11 counts, and is currently free on $500,000 bond pending the mother-of-one's sentencing.

Court documents previously said Rosendorff told Holmes 'he tried to answer the questions honestly at Ms. Holmes' trial, but the government tried to make everyone look bad.'

Holmes filed the motion in San Jose District Court alleging that the key witness regretted the role he played in her conviction for investor fraud and conspiracy related to her failed blood-testing startup.

Her attorneys requested a new trial last month.

Elizabeth Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison following her conviction on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud
Holmes' former lab director, Adam Rosendorff, reportedly admitted his testimony against her had been twisted by prosecutors after showing up at her home unannounced in August
Holmes is a rare example of a tech exec being brought to book over a company flaming out, in a sector littered with the carcasses of money-losing businesses that once promised untold riches

Delaying the sentencing, Davila said on Monday: 'The allegation is the possibility that the government may have engaged in misconduct. The court takes that seriously.'

In September, Holmes's partner William Evans said of Rosendorff in an exhibit with the court: 'He said he feels guilty, it seemed like he was hurting.

'He said when he was called as a witness he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everybody look bad (in the company).'

Evans said he turned Rosendorff away from the home he shares with Holmes and their young son, telling Rosendorff that Holmes could not speak with him.

'He said he thought it would be healing for both himself and Elizabeth to talk,' said Evans.

Rosendorff joined Theranos in April 2013 as a lab director, and told jurors that he left in November 2014 over misgivings about the company's priorities, according to CNN Business.

During the trial, Rosendorff testified: 'I felt pressured to vouch for tests that I did not have confidence in. I came to believe that the company believed more about PR and fundraising than about patient care.'

Holmes was convicted of duping investors in her $9 billion startup Theranos, which made wild claims to have revolutionized medical testing while relying on existing technology from other vendors.

During the trial, Rosendorff testified he felt it was necessary to raise 'the alarm bells' and added he felt 'it was important for Elizabeth to be aware of these issues as the chief executive of the company.'

At trial, Holmes's lawyers claimed she was the innocent pawn of her manipulative and abusive lover and business partner Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, claims that he fervently denied.

In July, Balwani was found guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on the company's wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila agreed to hold a new hearing on October 17 after Holmes' former lab director, Adam Rosendorff, reportedly admitted his testimony against her had been twisted by prosecutors after showing up at her home unannounced in August
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, middle, and her mother, Noel Holmes, left, arrive at federal court in San Jose on September 1, 2022

Balwani, 57, also faces up to 20 years in prison and is free on $750,000 bond pending his November 15 sentencing hearing.

Holmes is a rare example of a tech exec being brought to book over a company flaming out, in a sector littered with the carcasses of money-losing businesses that once promised untold riches.

Her case shone a spotlight on the blurred line between the hustle that characterizes the industry and outright criminal dishonesty.

Holmes had vowed to revolutionize health diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just a few drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire on paper by the age of 30.

She was hailed as the next tech visionary on magazine covers and collected mountains of investors' cash, but it all collapsed after Wall Street Journal reporting revealed the machines did not work as promised.

Jurors found her guilty of four counts of tricking investors.

But the jury also acquitted her on four charges and could not reach a verdict on three others.

