Depeche Mode announce new album, first shows in 5 years: See the dates
As the band and fans continue to mourn the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher , Depeche Mode has announced that they will be offering up a brand new album and will hit the road on their first world tour in half a decade to support the release.
The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Famers made their official announcement during a special event in Berlin, Germany on October 4, revealing their aptly-titled 15th studio album, Memento Mori , is due to arrive in the spring of 2023 with The Memento Mori Tou r set to begin with a limited run of North American dates in March and April, produced by Live Nation.
At the Berlin event, Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan and principal songwriter Martin Gore spoke about the new project and the recent loss of Fletcher in the same breath, with Gore commenting, “we started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” Gore also revealed that they are "quite far into" the recording of the album itself, adding, "we’ve got all of the tracks finished for the album, without them being mixed.”
Gahan also shared, "Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
The last time fans had a chance to see DM in a live setting was back on their 2017-2018 Global Spirit Tour . The Memento Mori World Tour is set to kick off on March 23, 2023 in Sacramento, CA, with stops planned at New York City’s MSG, Chicago’s United Center, and L.A.’s Kia Forum among others before heading overseas for a massive European stadium tour on May 16.
Tickets will be on sale beginning this week. See the full itinerary below, and for ticket details visit depechemode.com .
Depeche Mode: Memento Mori World Tour 2023
March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique
June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium
July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico
July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională
July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna
July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport
August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy
August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena
